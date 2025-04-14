Verydarkman has shared a video to show his grievance on what Dr Reuben Abati said about him on Arise Television

The activist had donated N20 million to repatriate trafficked underage children from Ivory Coast

He shared a video of how the media personality was arrested by the EFCC and reason for his arrest

Social media activist Martin Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, has reacted to the video of Dr Reuben Abati speaking about his effort to repatriate trafficked underage children back to Nigeria,

The TikToker had donated N20miilion to help bring back trafficked underage children to Nigeria from the Ivory Coast and other parts of the country.

Reacting to it while on Arise Television, Dr Reuben said that the activist was enthusiastic, just like Portable.

The comment didn't go down well with Verydarkman, who flared up and dragged the media personality to filth.

According to him, Dr Abati was allegedly trying to water down his efforts when he has not contributed much when he had the opportunity.

VDM remarked that he cannot be brought down. He shared a video of the media personality at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission custody (EFCC).

Stating what Dr Reuben Abati did, VDM read out reports from some newspapers where it was stated that Abati was allegedly involved in fraud.

In the report, it was claimed that Dr Abati was allegedly involved in N2.1 billion arm deal scam.

VDM blasts Dr Reuben Abati

Also in the recording, VDM made fun of Dr Abati. He pointed at his belly while he was sitting with other people arrested and detained by the EFCC.

The TikToker accused Dr Abati of allegedly supporting Abike Dabiri in 2022 after a man made a comment about Nigerian students, who were killed outside the country.

Speaking with annoyance, VDM asked how Dr Reuben Abati got his doctorate title. He accused him of not trying to highlight the danger of trafficking underage children.

VDM warns Reuben Abati

VDM who couldn't control his anger also gave the former adviser to Goodluck Ebele Jonathan a stern warning.

He affirmed that he shouldn't call his name again on Arise Television. He challenged him to invite him over so he can expose all he did when he was in a position of power.

The activist labelled Dr Reuben Abati a few names, including Dudu Osun and black pot. He stated that he can never be tagged for fraud and even Portable, who he compared him against, cannot be named among fraudsters.

Recall that VDM had called out Abike Dabiri over her reaction to the video about trafficked underage children in Ivory Coast.

See the video here:

VDM drags Daddy Freeze

Meanwhile, VDM joined the league of celebrities reacting to Pastor Tobi Adegboyega's alleged fraud and deportation saga after it went viral online.

The clergy had lost his bid to appeal against the ruling of a tribunal in the UK that ordered his deportation over an alleged £1.87 million fraud. VDM shared his excitement about the case.

He also dragged Daddy Freeze for not being truthful about Pastor Tobi Adegboyega. He gave the media personality an unprintable name.

