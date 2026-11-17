The UK government has set a strict travel limit for foreigners who are working towards Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR)

Applicants must not spend more than 180 days outside the UK during any 12 months while completing their continuous residence requirement

Some exceptions to the 180-day rule exist depending on the type of permission an applicant holds and when it was granted

The United Kingdom has set a clear travel restriction for foreigners who are working towards permanent settlement in the country, also known as Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR).

Under the rule, any applicant pursuing settlement must not spend more than 180 days outside the UK within any 12 months while they are completing their required continuous residence. Those who exceed this threshold risk failing to meet the residence requirement entirely, which could jeopardise their application for settlement.

UK sets rules on time foreigners can spend outside the country before settlement. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/WPA Pool/SmilingSatuma

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UK's 180-day absence rule for ILR applicants

The UK government has stated that meeting the continuous residence requirement is a condition that must be satisfied before any foreigner can qualify for settlement. Spending too long abroad in a single 12-month window puts that qualification at risk.

The government's guidance also covers those whose immigration permission was granted under rules that were in force before 11 January 2018. For this group, the same 180-day absence limit applies, calculated across any consecutive 12-month period up to the date on which the settlement application is submitted, unless a specific exception is stated for their case.

UK settlement travel limit for foreigners

Not all applicants are subject to identical conditions. The guidance notes that exceptions may be available depending on the particular immigration route an applicant is on and the terms attached to their permission. This means that what applies to one applicant may differ from what applies to another.

For this reason, the UK government advises applicants to carefully review the rules relevant to their specific immigration route before making any travel plans abroad, to avoid unknowingly breaching the residence requirement before they are eligible to apply.

UK sets travel limits for citizenship applicants

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government has published official rules explaining how many days foreigners can spend outside the country and still qualify for British citizenship.

Under the rules, applicants using the five-year route must not spend more than 450 days abroad, while those applying through the three-year route must stay within 270 days.

Source: Legit.ng