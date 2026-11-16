NAFDAC announced a 50% reduction in product registration fees for businesses with five or fewer employees

The agency rolled out six new measures, including free counselling, faster laboratory tests, online applications and zonal registration for small businesses

NAFDAC Director-General Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye warned entrepreneurs against paying agents millions of naira to facilitate product registration

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Nigeria's National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has cut product registration fees in half for small businesses, targeting companies with five or fewer employees as part of a broader push to lower the cost of regulatory compliance.

NAFDAC Director-General Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye announced the fee reduction and a package of six support measures at the SMEDAN-NAFDAC Summit held in Lagos.

Small business owners in Nigeria will pay half the usual product registration fees Photo: NAFDAC

Source: Twitter

She said the initiative is meant to bring more entrepreneurs into the formal economy and strengthen the competitiveness of locally made products both at home and abroad, the Nation reports.

6 measures NAFDAC introduced for small businesses

Adeyeye acknowledged that many small business owners view the agency as a source of high costs, long delays and difficult paperwork.

She said NAFDAC was directly addressing those concerns through the following measures:

50% fee reduction for businesses with five or fewer employees on product registration costs. Online registration through the NAFDAC Automated Product Administration and Monitoring System (NAPAMS). Free business counselling for entrepreneurs before they submit applications. Expedited laboratory testing to cut waiting times for product approvals. Small Business Support Desk offering dedicated assistance to entrepreneurs. Zonal registration, allowing businesses to process approvals through NAFDAC's regional offices, with low-risk products manufactured in shared facilities also eligible under applicable provisions.

Adeyeye said many registration delays stem from incomplete documents, poor labelling and manufacturing facilities that are not ready for inspection. She urged business owners to engage the agency before filing applications.

"A conversation with us before submission saves time and money," she said.

NAFDAC warns against paying agents

The director-general also raised concerns about entrepreneurs handing over large sums of money to unrecognised consultants and agents in exchange for registration assistance.

She said some business owners had reportedly spent millions of naira on services available at a fraction of the cost through official channels.

NAFDAC has urged manufacturers to prepare their facilities and submit complete documents to avoid registration delays. Photo: Antony Trivet

Source: Getty Images

Adeyeye pointed to processed foods, spices, cocoa and cashew derivatives, shea products, herbal preparations and cosmetics as categories with strong potential under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

She cautioned, however, that Nigerian exports risk rejection in foreign markets due to contamination, poor packaging, missing certifications and failure to meet importing countries' standards, the Sun reports.

Adeyeye added that NAFDAC supports eligible exporters with certification, laboratory testing and technical guidance. She advised manufacturers to register products early, renew approvals before they expire and maintain consistent quality across production and packaging.

4 things to check before buying any packaged food

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has urged Nigerians to make food safety a priority by carefully reading labels on packaged foods before making a purchase.

The agency said taking just a few seconds to examine key information on food packaging can help consumers avoid expired products, make healthier dietary choices, and protect themselves and their families from potential health risks.

Source: Legit.ng