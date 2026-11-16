Prophet Odumeje marked his 30th year in ministry with a celebration that is generating widespread buzz online

The cleric arrived at the red-themed venue in a dramatic fashion that left attendees and online viewers talking

A video of the entrance, posted on Monday, November 16, 2026, has sparked a wave of divided reactions across social media

Prophet Odumeje has set tongues wagging after footage of his arrival at his 30th ministry anniversary celebration went viral online.

The video, posted on Monday, 16 November 2026, shows the Anambra-based cleric making a theatrical entrance at a large, elaborately decorated venue draped in red curtains, with crowds of guests already gathered for the occasion.

Odumeje has stages a lavish celebration to mark his 30 years in ministry. Photo credit@realpropehetodumeje

Source: Instagram

Odumeje, dressed in a wine-coloured royal outfit, was carried into the event on a wooden stage platform reminiscent of a magician's prop, seated on a chair mounted atop the structure.

Men wearing golden masks served as his escorts, bearing him through the crowd amid cheering and raised arms from attendees.

After the cleric stepped down from the chair to greet well-wishers, flames shot out from the wooden carriage in a final dramatic flourish.

Odumeje's 30 years in ministry

Odumeje speaks about his ministerial work and plan for his 30th anniversary. Photo credit@realprophetodumeje

Source: Instagram

The spectacle marked three decades of ministry for the flamboyant cleric, who has built a reputation for his unconventional church style and high-energy performances. The anniversary venue featured a sponsor banner and curtained backdrops, suggesting a large-scale, well-organised production befitting the milestone.

Here is the Instagram video of the cleric arriving at the venue of his event:

Social media reacts to Odumeje's entrance

The clip quickly drew a flood of comments online, with opinions sharply divided between admiration for the showmanship and scepticism about its appropriateness for a church celebration.

@grafixcouturebespoke wrote:

"This man take this content creation seriously o."

@justice_slyy commented:

"That's sign.... Baphomate sign... Make Una dey careful o"

@eddiblesbyduchess_001 said:

"Nothing concern odumeje with pastor's conference oo."

@makoba_makoba shared:

"You shall know them by there fruits"

@egbaoghene_ asked:

"Who be the event planner? I guess it's him."

@officialprosperemmanuel stated:

"They is nothing holy here."

@charlynduru wrote:

"At least he is not preaching tithe every Sunday. He is reducing people's blood pressure and your real pastors are increasing people's BP with their day light robbery."

Odumeje recalls life as a street fighter

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Prophet Odumeje described himself as a dangerous man before becoming a preacher.

The Onitsha-based cleric said people paid him to fight their battles, often scheduling confrontations in public. Odumeje also recalled facing attacks from former associates after embracing Christianity and preaching on Onitsha streets, saying his faith and Bible verses helped him remain steadfast.

Source: Legit.ng