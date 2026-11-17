The UK government has set a strict limit on the number of guests foreigners can bring to their British citizenship ceremony

Local authorities in the UK are responsible for organising citizenship ceremonies, which are typically held in groups

Applicants who prefer a more personal experience can request a private British citizenship ceremony from their local authority

The United Kingdom has placed a cap on the number of guests that foreign nationals can invite to attend their British citizenship ceremony, according to official government guidance.

Each applicant is typically permitted to bring just two guests to witness the occasion. The rule applies broadly across the country, though local authorities retain responsibility for how the ceremonies are organised and run.

UK clarifies guest limit for foreigners attending British citizenship ceremonies. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/STEFAN ROUSSEAU/ JUSTIN TALLIS

Source: Getty Images

How British citizenship ceremonies are organised

Citizenship ceremonies in the UK are generally conducted as group events, bringing together multiple new citizens at the same time. However, applicants who would prefer a more private setting have the option to request a private ceremony from their local council instead.

To secure a spot at a ceremony, applicants must book directly through their local authority. They are also required to bring their invitation letters with them on the day as confirmation of their attendance.

UK citizenship ceremony guest limit

The two-guest allowance is designed to let new citizens celebrate the milestone with close family or friends as they formally receive British citizenship. Because ceremonies are typically arranged in groups, the number of attendees from each applicant is kept limited to manage venue capacity and logistics.

The UK government makes clear that local councils carry out the administrative and organisational work behind these events, meaning the specific arrangements, including timing and venue, may vary depending on where an applicant lives.

UK sets travel limits for citizenship applicants

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government has published rules explaining how long foreigners can stay outside the country while applying for British citizenship.

Applicants using the five-year route must not spend more than 450 days abroad, while those applying through the three-year route have a 270-day limit.

Source: Legit.ng