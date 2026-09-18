Nigerian social media personality King Ochacho opened up about a bold prediction streamer Peller once made about his son, Ice King

Ochacho admitted he did not believe Peller at first, but has since changed his mind after reflecting on the conversation

Peller was present during the exchange and responded with an even bigger claim about Ice King's future

Nigerian social media personality King Ochacho has revealed that streamer Peller once made a striking prediction about his son, Ice King, telling him the young boy would go on to win a Grammy Award.

Speaking about the encounter, Ochacho described Peller as someone with a spiritual side, noting that the claim initially did not register with him the way it does now.

Ochacho reveals Peller’s prediction about his son and the Grammy Awards. Credit: King Ochacho, Peller

Source: Instagram

"Peller is a spiritual person, he told me that my son Ice King is going to win the Grammy. It is now that I believe him," Ochacho said.

Peller raises the stakes for Ice King

What made the exchange even more noteworthy was Peller's response when Ochacho brought up the prediction.

Rather than simply standing by his Grammy forecast, the popular streamer went further, suggesting a music award would only be the start of what Ice King could achieve.

"Grammy na small thing. Him go win Golden Boot," Peller said, adding a football dimension to his vision of the child's future.

Ochacho reveals why Peller mentioned his son and the Grammy Awards. Credit: King Ochacho

Source: Instagram

The unexpected pivot to a Golden Boot, an honour typically associated with the leading goal scorer in a football tournament or league season, caught attention and sparked conversation online.

Fans found the combination of a Grammy and a Golden Boot prediction for the same child both amusing and intriguing, with many reacting to the clip across social media platforms.

Watch the viral video between Peller and Ochacho:

Peller mocks CDQ over music promotion request

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian TikTok creator Peller mocked rapper CDQ during a livestream after allegedly being approached to help promote his new song to the top of the streaming charts.

Peller questioned why he should prioritise CDQ’s track when he was already committed to promoting Ice King, the teenage son of billionaire King Ochacho, whose family has supported him with major gifts and opportunities.

The TikTok star stressed his loyalty to Ice King, referencing the mansion gifted to him and his wife by King Ochacho while explaining why the young artist’s project takes priority on his platform.

Source: Legit.ng