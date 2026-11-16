The Dutch Government can strip both adults and minors of their nationality under specific legal conditions

One of the five reasons includes serving voluntarily in a foreign army at war with the Netherlands or its allies

Adults who fail to renounce a previous nationality after promising to do so during naturalisation also risk losing Dutch citizenship

The Dutch Government has outlined five specific circumstances under which it may revoke a person's Dutch nationality, affecting both adults and minors.

The Immigration and Naturalisation Service (IND) of the Netherlands published the conditions on its official website, making clear that losing Dutch citizenship is not limited to voluntary renunciation. In certain situations, the government itself can initiate the process.

Netherlands lists 5 reasons the government can revoke one's Dutch citizenship. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Five reasons Dutch nationality can be revoked

1. The first ground for revocation involves fraud committed during the naturalisation process. If a person obtained Dutch citizenship by making false statements, concealing important facts, or misleading authorities in any way, and they would not have qualified without that deception, the government can strip them of their nationality.

2. The second ground applies to individuals convicted of crimes against the interests or safety of the Kingdom of the Netherlands. The IND categorises these as acts capable of causing serious harm to the Kingdom, with examples including war crimes and offences motivated by terrorism.

3. The third situation targets individuals aged 16 and above who voluntarily join the armed forces of a foreign state that is at war with the Netherlands or any of its allies. Voluntary service is the key distinction here; conscription alone would not trigger this clause.

4. The fourth ground concerns adults who, while living abroad, join any organisation that has been formally listed as a threat to national security in the Netherlands.

5. The fifth and final reason applies to adults who, after completing naturalisation, fail to take the steps necessary to give up their previous nationality, despite having made a formal promise to do so as part of their naturalisation or option procedure.

What Citizenship revocation means for naturalised nationals

The conditions collectively signal that Dutch nationality is not unconditional, particularly for naturalised citizens. Those who hold or previously held another nationality face a higher level of scrutiny, especially regarding the obligation to renounce prior citizenship after swearing to do so.

The IND makes clear that the revocation process can affect minors as well, not only adults, depending on the circumstances of the case.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng