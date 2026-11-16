Davido Reacts as Uncle Governor Adeleke Named 2026 Man of the Year
- Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke received the 2026 Silverbird Man of the Year award in recognition of his leadership
- Afrobeats star Davido took to his Instagram Stories on Sunday, November 15, 2026, to celebrate the honour
- The award ceremony is scheduled to be held on November 16, 2026, with Davido's reaction capturing attention
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Afrobeats superstar Davido could not hide his pride after his uncle, Osun State Governor Senator Ademola Adeleke, was named the 2026 Silverbird Man of the Year.
Taking to his Instagram Stories on Sunday, November 15, 2026, the day before the scheduled award ceremony, Davido shared a news graphic announcing the honour and wrote: "We beat the ODDS!! 🤍❤️🤍", tagging his uncle.
Governor Adeleke's Silverbird honour
Governor Adeleke was selected for the prestigious Silverbird Man of the Year award in recognition of what organisers described as his outstanding leadership and people-oriented governance in Osun state. The formal presentation is scheduled for November 16, 2026.
The Silverbird Man of the Year award is one of Nigeria's most recognised annual distinctions, typically celebrating individuals whose contributions have made a measurable impact on society and public life.
Davido and the Adeleke family bond
The connection between Davido and Governor Adeleke is well known. The governor is the singer's uncle, and the two have consistently shown public support for each other over the years. Davido's enthusiastic reaction on his Stories reflects that close family bond, with the phrase "We beat the ODDS!!" suggesting a shared sense of triumph around the governor's recognition.
A screenshot of Davido's reaction to his uncle's new feat is below:
Video of Davido and wife's cosy moment trends
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido and Chioma caught fans’ attention after a video showed the couple sharing a tender moment aboard a private jet to Tanzania on Tuesday, November 10, 2026.
The loved-up scene sparked admiration and reactions online, with many fans also bringing up the recent VDM drama involving the singer.
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng