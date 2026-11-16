Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke received the 2026 Silverbird Man of the Year award in recognition of his leadership

Afrobeats star Davido took to his Instagram Stories on Sunday, November 15, 2026, to celebrate the honour

The award ceremony is scheduled to be held on November 16, 2026, with Davido's reaction capturing attention

Afrobeats superstar Davido could not hide his pride after his uncle, Osun State Governor Senator Ademola Adeleke, was named the 2026 Silverbird Man of the Year.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Sunday, November 15, 2026, the day before the scheduled award ceremony, Davido shared a news graphic announcing the honour and wrote: "We beat the ODDS!! 🤍❤️🤍", tagging his uncle.

Davido's uncle, Governor Adeleke, bags a major award in 2026. Credit: davido

Source: Instagram

Governor Adeleke's Silverbird honour

Governor Adeleke was selected for the prestigious Silverbird Man of the Year award in recognition of what organisers described as his outstanding leadership and people-oriented governance in Osun state. The formal presentation is scheduled for November 16, 2026.

The Silverbird Man of the Year award is one of Nigeria's most recognised annual distinctions, typically celebrating individuals whose contributions have made a measurable impact on society and public life.

Davido and the Adeleke family bond

The connection between Davido and Governor Adeleke is well known. The governor is the singer's uncle, and the two have consistently shown public support for each other over the years. Davido's enthusiastic reaction on his Stories reflects that close family bond, with the phrase "We beat the ODDS!!" suggesting a shared sense of triumph around the governor's recognition.

A screenshot of Davido's reaction to his uncle's new feat is below:

Afrobeats star Davido congratulated Governor Adeleke on his award. Credit: davido

Source: Instagram

Video of Davido and wife's cosy moment trends

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido and Chioma caught fans’ attention after a video showed the couple sharing a tender moment aboard a private jet to Tanzania on Tuesday, November 10, 2026.

The loved-up scene sparked admiration and reactions online, with many fans also bringing up the recent VDM drama involving the singer.

Source: Legit.ng