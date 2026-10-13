Skit maker Ogbeni Adan publicly appreciated Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham for reaching out during a difficult period in his career

The comedian disclosed that he is currently struggling both financially and emotionally, admitting he feels abandoned by those around him

Toyin Abraham carved out time from her busy schedule to shoot a skit with Ogbeni Adan, a gesture he described as life-changing

Skit maker Ogbeni Adan has taken to Instagram to pour out his heart in a deeply personal tribute to Nollywood actress and filmmaker Toyin Abraham, crediting her with showing up for him at one of the lowest points of his life.

In an emotional post shared on Tuesday, October 13, Ogbeni Adan described himself as being in a place of financial and emotional distress, saying he feels invisible to the people around him. The content creator said it was Toyin Abraham who noticed his struggles and personally reached out to reassure him that things would get better.

Skit maker Ogbeni Adan praises Toyin Abraham for reaching out to him during a difficult period in his career and making time to film a skit with him. Credit: ogbeniadan

Source: Instagram

Beyond words of encouragement, the actress went a step further by making time in her tight schedule to film a skit with him, a move Ogbeni Adan said came at exactly the right moment.

Ogbeni Adan opens up on his struggles

The comedian did not hold back in describing the dire nature of his current situation. He wrote that he is "not only financially down at the moment," but also "emotionally down," feeling as though nobody genuinely cares about what he is going through. He described the loneliness of that reality as "hard to believe" but insisted it is exactly where he finds himself right now.

His public message to Toyin Abraham was one of deep gratitude, framing her actions as divinely orchestrated. He prayed that God's blessings and favour would remain with her and her loved ones, saying she allowed herself to be used as an instrument of support in his life.

Ogbeni Adan has previously spoken about personal difficulties. He once accused his own mother of being a witch who was sabotaging his life and career, a claim that generated significant attention online.

Toyin Abraham's show of solidarity

Toyin Abraham is one of Nollywood's most prominent actresses and filmmakers, known for box-office hits and a wide social media following. Her decision to collaborate with a struggling content creator highlights a growing culture of industry solidarity, where established stars use their platforms to lift up upcoming or less visible talents.

Responding to Ogbeni Adan's post, she wrote,

"My love, I’m here anytime."

Skit maker Ogbeni Adan shares how Toyin Abraham reached out to him during a difficult period. Credit: toyinabraham

Source: Instagram

Ogbeni Adan's post quickly drew attention, with many online observers moved by the raw honesty of his words and the kindness Toyin Abraham extended to him.

See Ogbeni Adan's appreciation message to Toyin Abraham on Instagram below:

Toyin Abraham meets Burna Boy's mother

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Toyin Abraham took her record-breaking comedy-drama Oversabi Aunty to an international stage, with a special open-air screening and talk event held at the prestigious Humboldt Forum in Berlin, Germany.

The event drew a large crowd who gathered under the open sky to watch the film, and Abraham captured the electric atmosphere on video, sharing it with her fans back home.

One of the highlights from the event was the moment she met Burna Boy's mother and manager, Bose Ogulu.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng