Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle clashed with a journalist who challenged his formation choices at a pre-match press conference in Tanzania

The confrontation came as Nigeria prepare for the second leg of their 2027 AFCON qualifier against Tanzania after winning the first leg 3-1 in Uyo

Chelle made clear he alone bears responsibility for team selection and tactical decisions, regardless of outside pressure

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle was unapologetic at a pre-match press conference in Tanzania on Monday.

The Super Eagles and their support staff arrived in Tanzania on Sunday and completed their final training session on Monday before the press conference. Nigeria go into the second leg at an advantage, having beaten Tanzania 3-1 in the first leg held in Uyo.

Eric Chelle hits out at journalist who questioned his tactics. Photo by Grzegorz Wadja.

Source: Getty Images

A positive result in Zanzibar would significantly strengthen the Super Eagles' prospects of qualifying for AFCON 2027, keeping the team on course in the continental qualifiers.

Chelle hits out at journalist

He pushed back sharply at a journalist who questioned his formation and team selection choices ahead of Tuesday's second-leg 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Tanzania.

The session grew tense when a reporter pressed Chelle on his tactical approach, prompting the coach to draw a firm line between his role and that of the media.

"You are a journalist and I'm a coach, so I have to make my decision, I take my responsibility. I make my choices, if I want to play in 4-4-2 diamond, I play in 4-4-2 diamond," Chelle said.

"You can put the pressure on me, I don't care. If I want to play 4-4-2 flat. It depends on many factors, the players we have, the team we're playing, and I try to find the best way, so this is not only a question about."

The exchange was captured on video and shared on X, drawing attention to what has become a recurring pattern. This was not the first time Chelle found himself in a combative exchange with Nigerian journalists over his selections and methods.

Despite the friction with the media, Chelle appeared focused on the task ahead, stressing that his decisions are shaped by the available personnel and the opposition, not external opinion.

How Chelle could line up without Lookman

Legit.ng previously reported how Eric Chelle could line up his Super Eagles attack against Tanzania without Ademola Lookman after his injury.

The Atletico Madrid forward leaves a void in an attack, which has already been weakened after the absence of Victor Osimhen also due to injury.

Source: Legit.ng