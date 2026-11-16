The FG says NERSI beneficiaries are being contacted in batches, explaining why some Nigerians have yet to receive N50,000 grant notifications

Beneficiaries experiencing payment delays, failed withdrawals or inaccessible wallets have been advised to contact their approved payment providers

Nigerians can use alternative customer service channels, retain transaction evidence and escalate unresolved complaints through official channels

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Thousands of Nigerians waiting for the Federal Government's N50,000 relief grant under the National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI) are still asking why they have not received SMS notifications.

The federal government has explained that payments are being made in phases, meaning selected beneficiaries are contacted at different times through approved financial service providers.

The government has explained why some selected beneficiaries have yet to receive their N50,000 grant payment alerts. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

According to the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, beneficiaries are selected using existing government records, including the National Social Register and verified national identity information.

Why your N50,000 NERSI grant SMS is delayed

There are five possible reasons why you may not have received a notification.

1. Beneficiaries are being contacted in batches: Approved payment providers are not contacting all selected beneficiaries simultaneously. Some recipients may receive notifications later.

2. You may not be on the National Social Register: The programme identifies poor and vulnerable households using existing government records. Those not included may not qualify for selection.

3. You may not have been selected in the current phase: Being listed in government records does not guarantee immediate payment, as the intervention targets a limited number of households.

4. Your information may require verification: Discrepancies in national identity records or other information could affect beneficiary identification.

5. You may be checking the wrong payment channel: The five approved providers are ALAT by Wema Bank, MoMo PSB, NairaGram, OPay and Moniepoint.

How to file a complaint if the NERSI helpline is not answering

Beneficiaries who receive notifications but cannot access their money can take six steps to resolve their complaints.

1. Contact your payment provider: Report missing wallet credits, failed withdrawals or inaccessible accounts to the provider identified in your SMS.

2. Use the official website or mobile application: The approved providers have customer support channels for reporting payment problems. Avoid unofficial links.

3. Try alternative customer service numbers: The published contacts are:

ALAT: 0803 900 3700

MoMo PSB: 671 or 0803 106 7100

NairaGram: 0201 330 0880 or 0201 330 0881

OPay: 0700 888 8328 or 0201 888 8328

Moniepoint: +234 201 888 9990 or +234 201 330 7550

Beneficiaries who cannot withdraw their N50,000 NERSI grant Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

The dedicated NERSI helpline is 0700-022-2222.

4. Keep evidence of your complaint: Save your original SMS, transaction references, screenshots of failed transactions and complaint reference numbers.

5. Request escalation: If customer support fails to resolve the issue, request escalation and keep records of your follow-ups.

6. Use official government channels: For beneficiary selection and programme enquiries, visit https://www.fmhapr.gov.ng/nersi/ or call 0700-022-2222.

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Beware of NERSI grant scams

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the government has clarified that there is no public registration process for the N50,000 grant. Having a NIN also does not guarantee selection.

Beneficiaries should not pay registration fees or give anyone their PIN, OTP or banking password.

Those yet to receive SMS notifications should check through approved channels and avoid individuals promising guaranteed selection or faster payment.

Source: Legit.ng