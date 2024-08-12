BBNaija's Phyna has slammed Brain Jotter for allegedly using her name to chase clout on X formerly known as Twitter

A X account with the name Brian Jotter, parody comedian, had written that "Phyna is not successful”

She recounted her journey to stardom and said that the skit maker should also jot down since he wanted to chase clout

Reality show star, Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, better known as Phyna, has slammed skit maker Brain Jotter for allegedly using her name to chase clout.

An account on X, bearing Brain Jotter's name but with “parody comedian” had said that the controversial reality star was not successful.

BBNaija's Phyna calls out Brain Jotter.

Source: Instagram

Phyna took to X to react to the post, as she told Brain Jotter to jot down what she wrote.

She said she that she knows how she got to where she was, and added that AIisters wanted to chase clout with her name.

Fans react to Phyna's outburst

Taking to the comment section, fans slammed Phyna and said that Brain Jotter had made it known that he was not on X.

Many also noted that Phyna didn't read that it was a parody account, which meant that it was a fake account.

This is not the first time that Phyna will be calling out celebrities, she once called out past winners of the reality show, Khosi and BBNaija's IIebaye over her win.

Below is the post:

How fan reacted to Phyna's outburst

Reactions have trailed what Phyna said about Brain Jotter. Here are some of the comments below:

@ucheeeeeee:

"Is it only me that saw the parody? Abi it has another meaning now?"

@meeldread:

“Parody” is clearly written there , nawa!"

@ameeenah_12:

"You people need to stop comparing her to Beauty! Isn’t fair."

@o_tony:

"His bio clearly states not on twitter. The twitter handle states Parody. Draw conclusion yourself Biko."

@sha_deofficial:

"But Brain jotter isn’t on Twitter. It’s even stated clearly on his insta bio."

@ayoola__o:

"It clearly says Parody. She should ask questions when she doesn’t understand a thing."

@andsowhattv:

"I’m not a fan of hers but y’all should let this girl breathe!!!Aden?"

@chukkysmiles:

"You no see “parody” ni, still dey reply! If them say you no get sense, you go dey vex."

@zagorakis14:

"Didn’t she see where they wrote parody ni??

@kelz_tbq:

"People wey no sabi read.. there’s obv parody there."

