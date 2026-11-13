A leaked audio of Toluwanisings' aunt surfaced online, drawing massive attention amid an ongoing burial controversy

In the audio, the aunt made striking remarks about financial contributions to family members, including funding a japa trip to the UK

Netizens flooded social media with reactions, with many questioning the family dynamics revealed in the recording

A leaked voice note allegedly featuring the aunt of Nigerian gospel singer Toluwanisings has gone viral, adding fresh drama to an already tense family burial saga that has gripped social media.

In the audio, the woman, identified as Iya Taiwo, appeared to be responding to accusations that one family member was shouldering the financial burden alone.

Toluwanisings' family burial controversy sparks fresh debate after audio leak. Credit: @toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

Speaking with considerable force, she pushed back against the claims and listed various ways she and others had also contributed financially to the household and to individual family members.

What Toluwanisings' aunt said in the leaked audio

Iya Taiwo challenged the idea that any single person was the sole provider, pointing out that another relative named Segun had, on one occasion, sent a refrigerator all the way from Apapa, Lagos, after she reached out to him.

She expressed embarrassment at having to call Segun for the item but said she was left with no option after repeated refusals from the person she was addressing.

She also disclosed that she contributed financially towards Taiwo's japa trip to the United Kingdom, further arguing that even customers of their late father whom the family barely knew had donated money at some point.

"If you like, go and report me to anyone you want; I don't care. Do you think you're the only one financing him?" she said in the recording. "I called Segun only once, and he sent me refrigerator all the way from Apapa, Lagos. I was ashamed to call him, but when you constantly refused to buy it for me, I had no option but to call him."

Netizens react to the viral audio

The leaked recording triggered a wave of reactions online, with many users expressing shock, sympathy and sharp criticism of the family dynamics on display.

@oopeyemi2 wrote:

"Hhmmm. 'You are alive that's why we are calling you' very very deep"

@houreh_oluwa commented:

"Gaslighting 😢😢… making him feel like he's not doing enough"

@ibadanlawa stated:

"Witchcraft no pass this one o"

@kikiade614 reacted:

"Your son too don make am, make Una family focus on him and leave Toluwani wife and children alone Biko."

@dunni.44 shared:

"Haaaa..... Onbe lafi pe eee.... 😢😢😢😢 O my God"

@olori_omirin asked:

"If your biological child didn't respond to your request, can you alter that statement to him/her?"

@caddytunes wrote:

"Human beings ehnnn Kai. I pity who Dey carry people for head o, wa damo 😂"

@officialpmaxx said:

"I wish I could reply this voice note 🤦🏻‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️."

Social media erupts as leaked audio linked to Toluwanisings' aunt emerges. Credit: @toluwanisings

Source: Facebook

Lanre Alewilese speaks about Toluwanisings' family drama

Legit.ng reported that Nigerian singer Lanre Alewilese spoke out about his involvement in the ongoing Toluwanisings family controversy.

In an Instagram video shared on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, the singer explained that he raised funds and sent money to Taye abroad after learning of a possible deportation threat, believing he was Toluwanisings’ biological brother.

Source: Legit.ng