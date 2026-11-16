New Zealand's Minister of Immigration has temporarily suspended visa waiver travel for Kuwait passport holders effective 12 November 2026

Kuwait nationals can no longer use the NZeTA system and must obtain a visa before travelling to New Zealand

The suspension, lasting 3 months until 11 February 2027, was triggered by uncertainty over Kuwait's citizenship revocation programme

New Zealand has suspended visa-free travel for holders of Kuwait passports, effective from 23:59 on Thursday, 12 November 2026 (New Zealand Daylight Time).

The decision, announced by the Minister of Immigration and made under the Immigration Act 2009, means Kuwait nationals can no longer enter New Zealand using the New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA). Instead, they must now obtain an appropriate visa before travelling.

New Zealand suspends one country from visa free entry list. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Why New Zealand revoked Kuwait's visa waiver

The suspension was prompted by uncertainty surrounding Kuwait's citizenship revocation programme, which raised concerns for New Zealand immigration authorities about the status and documentation of Kuwaiti travellers.

The move is temporary, running for three months until 23:59 on Thursday, 11 February 2027, after which the government will reassess the situation.

At the time the decision was made, approximately 20 Kuwaiti nationals were present in New Zealand on visitor visas, while around 370 others held other forms of temporary visas. Immigration New Zealand also noted that roughly 88 Kuwaiti nationals arrive in the country on visitor visas each month, giving a sense of the scale of travel affected by the change.

What Kuwait passport holders must do now

Kuwait passport holders planning to travel to New Zealand must now apply for and receive a valid visa before departure. The NZeTA, which previously allowed eligible nationals to travel to New Zealand without visiting an embassy or consulate, is no longer available to them during the suspension period.

Travellers with urgent visa requirements have been directed to escalation channels within the immigration system to expedite their applications where necessary.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that New Zealand named the parents that are eligible for its new residence visa selection system,

New Zealand: Resident visa for foreign spouses

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that New Zealand announced its partner of a Resident Visa holder, including the relationship and living-together conditions foreign applicants must meet.

The visa lets successful applicants live, work and study in New Zealand indefinitely, with a pathway to permanent residence after two consecutive years. Couples who have lived together abroad for at least five years may qualify to apply for permanent residence directly.

Source: Legit.ng