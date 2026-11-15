Fraudsters are circulating fake NERSI messages promising N50,000 payments to trick Nigerians into sharing personal and banking details

The scam messages include fake beneficiary alerts, payment pending notices and demands for processing fees before funds can be released

The FG named five authorised payment providers through which genuine NERSI beneficiaries will receive their notifications

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The federal government's N50,000 National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI) has become a target for scammers, who are sending fake messages to Nigerians hoping to benefit from the programme.

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction has warned that fraudsters are using fabricated notifications, suspicious links and payment demands to steal personal and financial information from unsuspecting members of the public.

Nigerians have been warned against suspicious messages claiming they have been selected Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

The ministry clarified that NERSI beneficiaries are identified through the National Social Register and verified national identity records.

There is no public application portal, and no individual or agent can influence who gets selected or charge anyone to receive the support.

Six fake NERSI messages to ignore

Nigerians are advised to watch out for the following:

1. "FGN has selected you to receive N50,000"

Messages of this kind, usually sent via WhatsApp links, ask recipients to confirm eligibility through an attached link. Genuine notifications come only from approved payment providers.

2. "Apply now to receive your N50,000 NERSI grant"

Fake websites prompt users to fill in registration forms and submit names, phone numbers and bank details. NERSI operates no public application process.

3. "I have received my N50,000. Get yours here"

Scammers pose as satisfied beneficiaries and encourage people to click and share links with friends and family, spreading fraudulent websites through WhatsApp.

4. "Your N50,000 payment is pending. Complete human verification"

Some fake platforms claim a payment is on hold until the visitor shares a link with five WhatsApp groups or 15 contacts.

5. "Pay a processing fee to unlock your NERSI payment"

Victims are asked to pay registration, activation or withdrawal charges before money is released. The government says the support is entirely free.

6. "Your NERSI payment has been released. Update your wallet"

SMS messages from unfamiliar senders claim that N50,000 or even N500,000 has been disbursed and direct recipients to links to activate wallets or transfer funds.

Nigerians can verify suspicious NERSI claims through the programme's helpdesk Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

How to spot a genuine NERSI notification

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the government said legitimate beneficiary notifications will come from one of five authorised payment providers: ALAT by Wema Bank, MoMo PSB, NairaGram, OPay and Moniepoint.

After consenting through their designated provider, recipients have the funds credited to their mobile wallets.

The ministry urged Nigerians never to share their Bank Verification Number (BVN), personal identification number (PIN), one-time password (OTP) or banking passwords with anyone claiming to facilitate payment.

Anyone who receives a suspicious message should avoid clicking links, sharing personal details or sending money. Nigerians can call the NERSI helpdesk on 0700-022-2222 to verify any claim related to the programme.

Source: Legit.ng