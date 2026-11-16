Nigerian comedian Mr Macaroni admitted he is scared of marriage and romantic relationships during a podcast appearance

Mr Macaroni disclosed he had been talking to a woman he genuinely loved but struggled with the demands of commitment

The comedian explained that years of being single had made regular communication and constant contact difficult for him

Nigerian comedian and Nollywood actor Debo Adedayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni, has been unusually candid about his fears around love and commitment, admitting that despite having genuine feelings for someone, he is not confident he can meet the demands a relationship requires.

The comedian made the admission during an appearance on the In My Opinion podcast on YouTube on Sunday, November 15, 2026, where he touched on his personal life with surprising openness.

Nigerian comedian Mr Macaroni discusses his struggles with romantic commitment and the challenges of maintaining relationships. Photo: mrmacaroni1

Source: Instagram

Mr Macaroni said he had been in ongoing conversations with a woman he cared deeply about, but that his extended period of living as a single man had left him unsure of how to fully step into a relationship.

"I'm so scared of marriage and relationships. I've been single for so long. But the truth is, I don't know how to do it anymore. I'm not sure. And when I say do it, I mean the constant calls. A part of me wants it. A part of me knows that I care for this person, but some days I just want to be left alone," he said.

Mr Macaroni on commitment and responsibility

The actor was equally direct about the moral weight he placed on making a romantic commitment.

He said it felt deeply unfair to tell someone you love them without being prepared to follow through on the full responsibility that comes with those words.

"I always think that it is totally unfair to say to someone that you love them, but you're not willing to commit all the way through. If you say you want to be with someone, you have responsibility," he added.

The comedian illustrated his communication struggles with a candid example, recalling a time he promised to call the woman after a conversation, only to get home and lose himself in a game of FIFA. He said he remembered the promise mid-game but kept playing regardless.

He added that he could comfortably go one or two weeks without reaching out to anyone, preferring solitude, video games and his own company during those stretches.

Actor Mr Macaroni shares his experience with love, constant communication and personal space while discussing his relationship struggles. Photo: mrmacaroni1

Source: Instagram

Mr Macaroni speaks on career versus being single

Notably, Mr Macaroni was quick to separate his reluctance from the pressures of his career.

He said the issue had less to do with his work schedule and more to do with how deeply accustomed he had become to being on his own.

"I think it's not because of my career. I think it's just because it's been so long," he said.

Mr Macaroni, known for his widely shared comedy skits and his character Daddy Wa, began his career in acting with minor roles before channelling his energy into content creation, partly out of frustration with waiting for bigger opportunities in the film industry.

Watch Mr Macaroni speak in the YouTube video below:

Peter Fatomilola recalls Mr Macaroni’s surprise gift

Legit.ng earlier reported that veteran Nollywood actor Peter Fatomilola recalled the surprise Mr Macaroni gave him after a movie set.

Fatomilola said Mr Macaroni gave him ₦200,000 for transportation after he had already received ₦50,000 for featuring in 2 scenes.

He later received ₦1 million for another movie appearance alongside Pete Edochie, while 2 children who accompanied him also got ₦100,000 and ₦50,000, respectively.

Source: Legit.ng