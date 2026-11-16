Germany's Citizenship Act outlines specific conditions under which a foreigner's application for naturalisation can be legally refused

One of the grounds for exclusion involves suspected involvement in activities that threaten the country's democratic constitutional order

Polygamy and failure to respect gender equality are among the personal conduct issues that can disqualify an applicant from naturalisation

Germany has set out three clear grounds under which a foreigner can be refused citizenship through naturalisation, as outlined in Section 11 of the country's Citizenship Act.

The provisions identify specific behaviours, associations, and personal circumstances that make an individual ineligible, regardless of how long they may have lived or worked in the country.

Germany lists 3 reasons that exclude foreigners from obtaining citizenship. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

German citizenship: Grounds for foreigners' exclusion

1. The first ground for exclusion applies to any foreigner where concrete evidence exists that they are pursuing or have previously supported activities aimed at undermining Germany's free democratic constitutional system, threatening the security of the country or any of its federal states, or working to obstruct constitutional institutions through violence or preparatory acts of violence. This exclusion also covers activities that could damage Germany's foreign interests. However, an individual can overcome this bar if they can credibly demonstrate that they have genuinely distanced themselves from such past conduct.

A related exclusion applies where there are concrete grounds to believe that a declaration made by the foreigner during the naturalisation process was false.

2. The second ground refers to foreigners who represent a particularly serious expulsion interest under relevant provisions of Germany's Residence Act, which typically involves serious criminal conduct or threats to public safety.

3. The third exclusion covers two personal conduct issues. A foreigner who is simultaneously married to more than one spouse at the time of application cannot be naturalised under German law.

Additionally, if a person's conduct demonstrates that they do not respect the equal rights of men and women as enshrined in Germany's Basic Law, they can also be barred from obtaining German citizenship.

These provisions reflect Germany's constitutional values and the country's expectation that applicants for citizenship accept and uphold the fundamental principles on which its legal and social order is built.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng