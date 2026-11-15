The Petroleum Technology Development Fund published a call for research proposals on November 13, inviting Nigerian researchers to apply for its 2026 annual grant

PTDF listed eight research themes covering areas from energy security and gas commercialisation to digital oilfield technology and environmental sustainability

Proposals must not exceed 5,000 words and must be submitted through the PTDF online portal before Wednesday, February 10, 2027

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FCT, Abuja - The Federal Government has opened its 2026 Annual Oil and Gas Research Grant Competition, with the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) calling on Nigerian researchers to submit proposals that address pressing challenges in the country's oil and gas sector.

As reported by The Punch, PTDF published the call for proposals on Friday, November 13, describing the programme as an effort to build local research capacity and promote homegrown solutions to industry problems. Grants will be released in stages, tied to the completion of agreed project milestones.

The PTDF invites Nigerian researchers to apply for the Federal Government's 2026 Oil and Gas Research Grant Competition. Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

PTDF lists eligibility rules for applicants

Only Nigerian citizens living and working in Nigeria are eligible to apply. The principal researcher on any submission must be a senior academic based in Nigeria, though collaboration with Nigerians in the diaspora is allowed.

Applicants must be attached to an academic institution, company, research organisation, or non-governmental organisation. The PTDF said it strongly encourages teams that include industry professionals and noted that multidisciplinary research groups would have an advantage.

PTDF announces eight research grant focus areas

PTDF has defined eight focus areas for the competition:

Energy security, basin development and subsurface excellence, covering topics such as AI-driven seismic imaging, deepwater systems and digital twins. Sustainable production, enhanced oil recovery and asset integrity, including smart wells, corrosion control and pipeline integrity. Gas commercialisation, utilisation and flare reduction, spanning gas-to-power, mini-LNG and CNG systems, and stranded-gas commercialisation. Integrated technologies, renewables and low-carbon solutions, including solar photovoltaic materials, offshore wind, hydrogen and carbon capture. Environmental sustainability, circular economy and ESG, covering bioremediation, nanotechnology-based pollution clean-up, oil spill detection and host-community development. Digital oilfield, automation and emerging technologies, including AI, machine learning, robotics, blockchain and generative AI. Facilities engineering, infrastructure, local content and industrial systems, covering local fabrication, additive manufacturing and supply-chain systems. Energy economics, finance, fiscal systems, policy analytics and human capital development, encompassing Petroleum Industry Act modelling, carbon pricing and green finance.

Applicants for the oil and gas opportunity must submit their research proposals through the PTDF online portal and follow the prescribed format and documentation requirements. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

PTDF sets research grant application guidelines

Researchers must register and submit proposals through the PTDF Oil and Gas Research Grant portal at oilandgasresearch.ptdf.gov.ng.

Each proposal must follow a prescribed structure covering a cover page, executive summary, background and problem definition, literature review and gap analysis, research objectives, methodology, project timeline, commercialisation plan, budget, capacity-building components, references and appendices.

Submissions must not exceed 5,000 words and must be formatted in Times New Roman, font size 12, with 1.5 line spacing and 2.54cm margins. All citations must follow APA 7 style. PTDF warned applicants not to include any personal or institutional identifiers, such as names or logos, anywhere in their proposals.

After submission, applicants should monitor the portal and their contact channels for updates on shortlisting and any invitations to defend their proposals.

The deadline for submissions is Wednesday, February 10, 2027.

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Source: Legit.ng