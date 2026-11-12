A video of fashion designer Veekee James at gospel minister Victor Thompson's 40th birthday party has reignited speculation about a second pregnancy

The buzz comes just months after Veekee and husband Femi Atere welcomed their first daughter, Eliana Adeife Atere, in May 2026

Fans flooded social media with divided reactions, with some congratulating the designer and others questioning the timing of the rumours

A video from gospel minister Victor Thompson's 40th birthday celebration has sent fans into a frenzy, with many scrutinising footage of fashion designer Veekee James in attendance for signs of a growing baby bump.

Veekee James trends as new event video triggers fresh pregnancy debate. Credit: @veekeejames

Source: Instagram

The outdoor evening event, held on 11 November 2026, saw Veekee take the microphone to deliver a heartfelt tribute to Thompson, sharing how their friendship began after she sent him a direct message on Instagram hoping to have him minister at her Zion Worship event.

Second Pregnancy Rumours Swirl

The speculation had already been brewing hours before the birthday footage emerged, after Veekee, whose full name is Victoria Atere James, posted a photograph on Instagram captioned "The Beginning of a Beautiful Bond."

Many followers interpreted the image as hinting at a baby bump, triggering a wave of congratulatory messages and wide-eyed reactions across social media. The event video only added fuel to the fire, with fans attempting to read into her appearance at the celebration.

Veekee and her husband [Femi Atere](https://www.instagram.com/p/DfpVJW6AMJU/) welcomed their first daughter, Eliana Adeife Atere, on 2 May 2026, in the United States, making the prospect of a second pregnancy arriving so soon both surprising and exciting to many followers.

Watch the event footage from Victor Thompson's birthday that sparked the debate

Fans react to Video of Veekee James

Reactions online ranged from congratulatory to sceptical, with not everyone convinced the rumours were warranted.

@thatportharcourtgirlll wrote:

"When she was not pregnant for even one una drag am, she's pregnant with a six month old... Una still dey drag am 🙆🏾‍♀️"

@jooms_beauty commented:

"Make God give me strength like this Naso me sef won born make I fit rest at once"

@the_chefima noted:

"Who said she can't redo the same hair? Lol, VJ knows how to make you guys talk and the caption didn't say she's expecting....Una mumu no too much?"

@oyindamolaoyeniyi asked:

"Which one is barely 6 months after????"

@ifenkili_ruth wrote:

"Wow! God's blessings that maketh rich and added no sorrow. Congratulations"

@ojulewastudio shared:

"So Happy for her ❤️"

@tamira.xx__ added:

"As e dey hot, congratulations to her 👏👏"

Veekee James' latest video draws attention amid growing second pregnancy speculation. Credit: @veekeejames

Source: Instagram

Veekee James warns party bloggers

Legit.ng previously reported that fashion designer Veekee James called out Lagos party bloggers over what she described as invasive filming and privacy violations.

She said over 20 bloggers recently blocked her path at an event and complained after footage showing her phone password was shared online.

Veekee warned that she might damage any camera pushed disrespectfully into her face at future events and also condemned an incident involving Toke Makinwa’s baby.

Source: Legit.ng