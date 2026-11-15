Nollywood actor Kolawole Ajeyemi received an international award in London on November 15, 2026

The actor shared a video on Instagram celebrating the recognition alongside a heartfelt message

Toyin Abraham and several Nollywood colleagues flooded his page with congratulatory messages

Kolawole Ajeyemi is having a moment worth celebrating. The Nollywood actor and husband of actress-filmmaker Toyin Abraham picked up an international award in London, and the news quickly lit up the film industry.

Ajeyemi posted a video on his Instagram page on November 14, 2026, capturing the award presentation.

Toyin Abraham supports husband Kolawole Ajeyemi following his latest international award recognition. Photo: kolawoleajeyemi/toyin_abraham

Source: Instagram

In his caption, Kolawole Ajeyemi reflected on what the recognition meant to him, expressing how fulfilling it felt to see dedication pay off on a global stage.

He wrote:

"Wow 🏆 When hard work meets recognition, magic happens. Feeling on top of the world with this award in my hands. Thank you 🙏🏽 @toskeltravels_official @tchc_cic @connectingyouth_cic @nudgecommunity 🤝."

Toyin Abraham celebrates husband's win

Toyin Abraham wasted no time showing her support. The actress and filmmaker reposted her husband's video on her own Instagram story, amplifying the news to her own followers.

The couple, who are parents to two children, have often been praised for their public displays of mutual support, and this moment was no different.

Watch Kolawole Ajeyemi's award presentation in the Instagram video below:

Nollywood stars pour in congratulations for Kolawole Ajeyemi

The comment section of Kolawole Ajeyemi's post quickly filled with warm messages from his colleagues in the Nigerian film industry.

Mo Bimpe, wife of actor Lateef Adedimeji, wrote:

"Pappyyyy ❤️❤️❤️"

Muyiwa Ademola wrote:

"Congratulations IDAN mi 👊🏾👊🏾❤️❤️"

Madam Saje wrote:

"Congratulations Baba Ire ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Jide Awobona wrote:

"Well deserved, congratulations brother 🥂🏆🙏"

Rotimi Salami wrote:

"Congrats Bobo❤️"

Ayo Olaiya wrote:

"Congratulations blood🤝❤️❤️❤️👊"

Kolawole Ajeyemi holds his international award in London after receiving recognition for his work in the entertainment industry. Photo: kolawoleajeyemi/toyin_abraham

Source: Instagram

Toyin Abraham casts Pete Edochie in new movie

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Toyin Abraham unveiled veteran actor Pete Edochie as the first cast member of her December cinema project, Bestie.

She also shared details about the role Edochie would be playing in the movie.

The update left many of her fans and supporters anticipating the release of the movie.

Source: Legit.ng