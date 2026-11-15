Toyin Abraham’s Husband Kolawole Ajeyemi Bags International Award, Actress Reacts
- Nollywood actor Kolawole Ajeyemi received an international award in London on November 15, 2026
- The actor shared a video on Instagram celebrating the recognition alongside a heartfelt message
- Toyin Abraham and several Nollywood colleagues flooded his page with congratulatory messages
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Kolawole Ajeyemi is having a moment worth celebrating. The Nollywood actor and husband of actress-filmmaker Toyin Abraham picked up an international award in London, and the news quickly lit up the film industry.
Ajeyemi posted a video on his Instagram page on November 14, 2026, capturing the award presentation.
In his caption, Kolawole Ajeyemi reflected on what the recognition meant to him, expressing how fulfilling it felt to see dedication pay off on a global stage.
He wrote:
"Wow 🏆 When hard work meets recognition, magic happens. Feeling on top of the world with this award in my hands. Thank you 🙏🏽 @toskeltravels_official @tchc_cic @connectingyouth_cic @nudgecommunity 🤝."
Toyin Abraham celebrates husband's win
Toyin Abraham wasted no time showing her support. The actress and filmmaker reposted her husband's video on her own Instagram story, amplifying the news to her own followers.
The couple, who are parents to two children, have often been praised for their public displays of mutual support, and this moment was no different.
Watch Kolawole Ajeyemi's award presentation in the Instagram video below:
Nollywood stars pour in congratulations for Kolawole Ajeyemi
The comment section of Kolawole Ajeyemi's post quickly filled with warm messages from his colleagues in the Nigerian film industry.
Mo Bimpe, wife of actor Lateef Adedimeji, wrote:
"Pappyyyy ❤️❤️❤️"
Muyiwa Ademola wrote:
"Congratulations IDAN mi 👊🏾👊🏾❤️❤️"
Madam Saje wrote:
"Congratulations Baba Ire ❤️❤️❤️❤️"
Jide Awobona wrote:
"Well deserved, congratulations brother 🥂🏆🙏"
Rotimi Salami wrote:
"Congrats Bobo❤️"
Ayo Olaiya wrote:
"Congratulations blood🤝❤️❤️❤️👊"
Toyin Abraham casts Pete Edochie in new movie
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Toyin Abraham unveiled veteran actor Pete Edochie as the first cast member of her December cinema project, Bestie.
She also shared details about the role Edochie would be playing in the movie.
The update left many of her fans and supporters anticipating the release of the movie.
Source: Legit.ng
Kola Ogunkanmi (Entertainment Editor) Kola Ogunkanmi is an entertainment journalist and digital content writer with 5 years of experience in news reporting, content curation, and social media management. He has written entertainment, celebrity, and trending stories for Gistreel.com and was also a freelance contributor to FotNews. Kola currently works at Legit.ng as an Entertainment Editor, covering celebrity gossip, pop culture, and digital trends. He is also a self-published author with experience in fiction and nonfiction writing, and he’s involved in storytelling and transcription as well. Contact: kola.ogunkanmi@corp.legit.ng