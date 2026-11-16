JAMB issued a warning to UTME candidates over group-based registration, citing risks of errors and incorrect personal details

The examination board released an explainer video alongside the warning, outlining why candidates must take personal responsibility for their registration

JAMB urged all admission seekers to register individually and verify that every detail submitted is accurate

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has cautioned prospective students against allowing third parties to handle their Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) registration on their behalf, warning that group-based registration creates unnecessary risks.

Legit.ng reports that the board issued the advisory on Monday, November 16, 2026, via its official X (formerly Twitter) page, saying candidates' personal information is too sensitive to be managed carelessly or handed over to others without proper oversight.

Prof. Segun Aina-led JAMB shares a fresh advisory for candidates preparing for the 2027 UTME. Photo credit: @profsegunaina

Source: UGC

UTME 2027: Why is JAMB worried?

According to JAMB, the registration process involves critical details such as candidates' personal information, preferred courses, choice of institutions, and subject combinations. The board said errors in any of these areas could have serious consequences for a candidate's admission prospects.

JAMB stressed that every candidate must understand what is being submitted on their behalf and take responsibility for confirming the accuracy of their data before submission. Relying entirely on agents or group organisers, the board warned, leaves candidates vulnerable to mistakes that may be difficult or impossible to correct later.

JAMB stated:

"Your personal details, course and institution choices, subject combination and other registration information matter.

"You need to understand what is being entered on your behalf and ensure everything is accurate."

To drive the message home, JAMB released an accompanying explainer video highlighting the specific dangers of group-based registration and outlining the steps candidates should take to protect their admission journey.

JAMB urges candidates to register individually

The examination body called on all admission seekers to complete their registration on an individual basis, stay informed about every step of the process, and ensure that the details entered are correct before finalising their forms.

JAMB said candidates who allow others to register on their behalf risk ending up with wrong course selections, incorrect institution choices, or inaccurate biodata, all of which could derail their progress at a later stage.

The board's warning comes as preparations for the 2027 admissions cycle gather pace, and JAMB has consistently emphasised the need for candidates to engage actively with the registration process rather than treat it as a task to be delegated.

Watch JAMB's full explainer video via the X post below:

Read more JAMB news

JAMB screens underage high scorers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that JAMB commenced the screening process for underage candidates who recorded high scores in the 2026 UTME.

The exercise affects candidates who scored 320 and above and fall within the exceptional category as defined by the board.

JAMB's spokesperson Fabian Benjamin confirmed that eligible candidates have begun receiving notifications with further directives.

Source: Legit.ng