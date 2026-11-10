A video from the private burial of late singer Toluwanisings has surfaced online, showing his widow and daughters at his graveside

The music star died after slumping at his residence weeks ago, with his maternal and paternal families clashing over burial arrangements

Fans flooded the comments section with prayers for his young widow and children after the emotional footage began circulating

A graveside video from the private burial of late Nigerian singer Toluwanisings has moved fans to tears after it began circulating online on Monday, 9 November 2026.

The footage captures the family's final rites held at his home compound, where his widow and two young daughters were present as he was laid to rest.

Toluwanisings' fans were thrown into mourning once again over a video of his burial, which took place at his residence in Oyo State. POhoto creduit@toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

During the ceremony, a woman stepped in to help the widow carry their younger daughter so the little girl could also take part in the dust-to-dust rite over her father's grave, with onlookers watching in solemn silence.

Toluwanisings passed away after collapsing at his residence weeks before the burial. His death was followed by a prolonged and painful public dispute between his maternal and paternal families over where and how he would be buried, adding fresh heartbreak to an already devastating loss.

Toluwanisings: Cleric's words at the graveside

Toluwanisings has finally been laid to rest at his residence in Ibadan, Oyo State, after his family's drama. Photo credit@toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

A clergyman led prayers at the burial, drawing from scripture to offer comfort to those gathered. He read:

"That they may rest from their labors, and their works do follow them. Now I say this, brethren, that flesh and blood cannot inherit the kingdom of God, nor does the perishable inherit the imperishable... For this perishable must put on imperishable and this mortal must put on immortality... Oh, death, where is your victory? Oh, death, where is your sin?... But thanks be to God who gave us victory through our Lord Jesus Christ."

Fans react to Toluwanisings' burial video

The footage stirred deep emotion across social media, with many focusing their concern on the singer's young family.

@toyin_rotimisilva wrote:

"God please uphold his wife and preserve his children. They are too young to understand"

@tomikeremi reacted:

"Jesus Christ, these children are covered with the blood of Jesus"

@amunique.2 commented:

"The kids don't know what's going on ooo, olorun."

@dsb_xxiii shared:

"I was just like this little girl when my dad passed away 22 years ago. May the God of the fatherless be with them. Amen"

Video from Toluwanisings' burial surfaces

Legit.ng reported that on Monday, November 9, 2026, Toluwanisings began his final journey as he was laid to rest in a private burial ceremony at his family home.

Pallbearers in black suits carried his white casket, while trumpeters led the procession to the hearse. The burial followed a brief funeral service at an event centre, after which family members and loved ones gathered to bid him a final farewell.

The singer died after slumping at his residence a few weeks ago, and his death stirred family drama that lingered till it was settled by the police in Oyo State.

Source: Legit.ng