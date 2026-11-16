APM senatorial candidate Olufemi Ajadi has stressed the importance of traditional institutions while speaking at the Ilora National Day Anniversary held on Saturday, November 14

The grand finale of the event featured the launch of a ₦300 million development appeal fund for the Ilora City Hall

The 2027 senatorial hopeful praised Oba Oparinde II for his leadership and called on communities to drive their own development

The Allied Peoples Movement (APM) senatorial candidate for Oyo Central Senatorial District in the 2027 general elections, Olufemi Ajadi, has joined other prominent personalities and dignitaries to celebrate the 32nd Ilora National Day Anniversary, held in honour of the Akibio of Ilora Land, His Royal Majesty, Oba Stephen Olufemi Oyeniyi Oparinde II, JP, Gbadewolu I.

The grand finale of the anniversary celebration, which took place on Saturday, November 14, 2026, at the Baptist Secondary School Field, Oke-Isanmi, Ilora, Oyo State, also featured the launch of a ₦300 million development appeal fund towards the completion of the Ilora City Hall.

Olufemi Ajadi speaks on the importance of traditional institution Photo Credit: @OlufemiAjadio

Source: Twitter

APM senatorial candidate extols Oba Oparinde

Speaking with journalists during the event, Ambassador Ajadi commended Oba Oparinde II for his exemplary leadership and contributions to the development of Ilora Land, describing his reign as one that has continued to promote unity, integration and meaningful progress within the community and beyond.

According to Ajadi, the traditional ruler has demonstrated a strong commitment to the collective advancement of his people, noting that his kingdom has recorded various positive developments through the promotion of peaceful coexistence, unity and integration among the people of Ilora.

Ajadi said:

"Oba Stephen Olufemi Oyeniyi Oparinde II is a king whose reign has brought various positive developments and good integration to Ilora Land. His leadership has contributed immensely to the growth of the community and the general development of Oyo State."

Ajadi speaks on importance of traditional institution

The APM candidate further stressed the importance of traditional institutions in promoting cultural heritage, community development and peaceful coexistence, noting that the contributions of respected traditional rulers remain significant to the progress and stability of society.

He also commended the organisers, community leaders and indigenes of Ilora for sustaining the annual celebration, particularly the initiative to raise ₦300 million for the completion of the City Hall, describing community-driven development efforts as essential to improving infrastructure and strengthening communal bonds.

Ajadi congratulated the Akibio of Ilora Land and the entire Ilora community on the successful celebration, wishing the monarch and all indigenes many more years of celebration in unity, peace and prosperity. He also expressed hope that Ilora would continue to witness greater development and contribute meaningfully to the overall progress of Oyo State.

Olufemi Ajadi speaks ahead of the 2027 general election Photo Credit: @OlufemiAjadio

Source: Twitter

Ajadi urges Nigerians to appreciate teachers

Legit.ng earlier reported that APM senatorial candidate Olufemi Ajadi called for greater recognition of teachers at the NUT Oluyole branch 60th anniversary in Ibadan.

Oluyole LGA chairman Olatunji revealed his administration had consistently sponsored NUT branch activities and was approached to fund a building project.

Oyo NUT chairman Fatahi declared the union's full support for all APM candidates ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng