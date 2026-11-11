Israel DMW went viral after Davido surprised him with a brand-new 2026 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado worth N120 million

The excited aide filmed himself inside the car dealership showroom, repeatedly thanking his boss in an emotional video

Israel DMW urged the public to 'follow who knows road' as he vowed to head straight to church after receiving the gift

Davido has once again shown why loyalty has its rewards, gifting his long-serving personal logistics aide, Israel DMW, a brand-new 2026 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado reportedly valued at N120 million.

The video, shared on Instagram on 10 November 2026, quickly went viral, capturing Israel's raw, unfiltered reaction inside what appeared to be a car dealership showroom.

Israel DMW expresses gratitude as Davido gifts him luxury car worth N120m. Credit: @davido, @isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

The clip featured a before-and-after comparison image, showing the gleaming SUV in the showroom alongside Israel stepping into the actual vehicle.

Israel DMW's Emotional Reaction

Overcome with emotion, Israel repeatedly called out to God and his boss, unable to contain his excitement.

He made clear that his years of dedication to the music star had been worth every moment.

"Since I follow you I no regret," he said in the video, addressing Davido directly. He also urged the public to take inspiration from his story, declaring: "Follow who know road, to see road."

Israel added that his first stop after receiving the gift would be church, saying: "I'm going to go to the church," twice in quick succession.

Davido's History of Generous Gifting

Celebrity blogger Tunde Ednut reported that the 2026 Land Cruiser Prado carries a price tag of N120 million, making it one of the more high-profile gifts the Afrobeats superstar Davido has bestowed on a member of his inner circle.

Fans react as Davido gifts Israel DMW an expensive brand-new car. Credit: @israeldmw

Source: Instagram

Israel DMW has been a fixture in Davido's entourage for years, widely recognised by fans of the singer for his energetic personality and loyal presence at events and on social media.

His public celebration of the gift, complete with tearful gratitude and declarations of faithfulness, resonated strongly with followers online and quickly turned the clip into one of the week's most-talked-about moments in Nigerian celebrity culture.

Watch Israel DMW's reaction as he receives the brand-new Prado from Davido:

Israel DMW praises Chioma ahead of wedding

Legit.ng reported that Israel DMW shared a post about his boss' wife, Chioma, as they prepare for their wedding in 2024.

He wrote an emotional message and highlighted her good qualities, while also praising his boss for his choice. He thanked Chioma for being the reason for Davido's success and happiness, as he emphasised that she came from a good home.

Fans were excited about the post; they also joined him in appreciating Chioma and gushed over Israel for loving his boss and his family unconditionally.

Source: Legit.ng