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Moment Aproko Doctor’s Wife Crawls Past Behind Him During Live Interview: “And He Didnt Smile”
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Moment Aproko Doctor’s Wife Crawls Past Behind Him During Live Interview: “And He Didnt Smile”

by  Shade Metibogun
2 min read
  • A video of Aproko Doctor attempting to shield his wife from the camera during a live interview went viral on Saturday, October 31, 2026
  • The Nigerian medical content creator was mid-conversation with Africa CDC's Dr. Jean Kaseya when an unexpected figure appeared on screen
  • Fans flooded the comments section after spotting the hilarious moment and his struggle to maintain composure

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A video of popular Nigerian medical content creator Dr. Chinonso Egemba, widely known as Aproko Doctor, is making rounds online after it captured an unplanned moment during what was supposed to be a serious professional interview.

The footage, posted to Instagram on Saturday, 31 October 2026, showed Aproko Doctor in conversation with Africa CDC's Dr. Jean Kaseya.

Aproko Doctor trends over video of interview as intruder crawls behind him
Aproko Doctor grants an interview with a medical doctor about Ebola and its symptoms. Photo credit@aprokodoctor
Source: Instagram

Midway through the interview, a woman widely believed by viewers to be his wife crawled across the background, visibly trying to stay out of the shot.

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Rather than break character, Aproko Doctor quietly shifted his body in an attempt to obscure the camera's view of her, all while maintaining steady eye contact and nodding attentively as Dr. Kaseya spoke. His expression barely flinched throughout the entire episode.

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Aproko Doctor holds his composure

Aproko Doctor trends over video of interview as intruder crawls behind him
Aproko Doctor speaks about symptoms of Ebola during a live interview. Photo credit@aprokodoctor
Source: Instagram

The clip quickly gained traction online, with viewers admiring and poking fun at the doctor's determination to keep things professional despite the chaos unfolding behind him. Many noted how he seemed to fight the urge to laugh while still engaging with the interview.

Here is the Instagram video of the doctor having his interview with an intruder passing behind him:

What fans said about the video

Legit.ng compiled a selection of fan reactions below:

@omotara8 wrote:

"He was trying so hard to hide the smile and he quickly try to cover her with his own body"

@recipe_with_mandy commented:

"it actually cute."

@holuwafunmilola_gabriel said:

"I liked the fact that he stayed professional all through"

@uwadiacecilia reacted:

"Baba use style take body block am abeg sir laugh if you wan laugh."

@chinonyerem247 shared:

"E be wan laff, i hail him for holding the laugh, my own for burst ooo."

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@wole_oluwatosin wrote:

"The held his laughter so hard"

Aproko doctor reacts to Nanyah's death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Aproko Doctor reacted to singer Nanyah’s death, saying the snakebite wasn’t the actual cause.

He disclosed that two hospitals visited by Nanyah lacked antivenom, describing the development as unacceptable.

He blamed Nigeria’s failing healthcare system for her death and criticised misplaced government priorities.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Shade Metibogun avatar

Shade Metibogun (Entertainment editor) Shade Metibogun is an entertainment editor at Legit.ng (since 2023). She has over a decade experience in both print and online media (THEWILL, Institute for Media and Society). Shade has a Post Graduate Diploma in Education (2016), Bachelor Degree in Literature in English, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (2004), Email: shade.metibogun@corp.legit.ng

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