The Riksdag, Sweden's parliament, voted to approve constitutional amendments that will take effect on January 1, 2027

The new changes will affect dual nationals who could lose their Swedish citizenship under two specific conditions

It is noteworthy that the amendments also introduce abort'ion as a constitutional right and restrict certain criminal associations

Sweden's parliament, the Riksdag, has voted to approve a set of constitutional amendments that will allow the government to strip Swedish citizenship from dual nationals under defined conditions, among other significant legal changes.

The Riksdag confirmed the decision on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, completing a two-stage process required under Swedish law for amendments to the Instrument of Government, one of the foundational laws that make up the country's constitution.

Sweden names two conditions that could cost dual nationals their citizenship. Photo credit: Pier Marco Tacca

Source: Getty Images

The first vote took place on May 20, 2026, and a parliamentary election was held between the two votes, as the constitution demands.

Two reasons Sweden can revoke dual citizenship

The amendments outline two grounds on which a person holding dual citizenship may have their Swedish citizenship rescinded:

1. The individual obtained Swedish citizenship on incorrect grounds.

2. The individual has been convicted of a crime that caused serious harm to Sweden's vital interests.

Both conditions apply only to dual nationals, meaning Swedish citizens who hold no other nationality would not be affected by this provision.

Sweden: Other changes coming into force in 2027

Beyond the citizenship rules, the constitutional amendments cover two additional areas.

Abort'ion will be formally recognised as a constitutional right and freedom within the Instrument of Government, giving it stronger legal protection than ordinary legislation can provide.

The amendments also allow freedom of association to be limited by law when an association is involved in serious criminal activity carried out for financial gain or other improper advantage. This targets organised criminal groups operating under the cover of formal associations.

All three changes will come into force on January 1, 2027.

Because the amendments touch the Instrument of Government, the Riksdag was required by Swedish constitutional procedure to pass the same proposal twice, with a general election held in between.

The requirement is designed to ensure that major constitutional changes carry a democratic mandate across different parliamentary terms.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Sweden shared how long foreigners must live in the country before applying for citizenship.

Getting Swedish citizenship without PR

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Sweden named foreigners who can get its citizenship without permanent residency.

The update, which took effect on July 12, 2026, follows a broader policy shift in which Sweden stopped granting permanent residence permits as a general rule.

Because of that change, the Swedish Migration Agency introduced exemptions so that some people on temporary permits would not be entirely locked out of the citizenship process.

Source: Legit.ng