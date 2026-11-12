The Centre for Social Justice, Equity and Transparency raised alarm over severe overcrowding at NYSC orientation camps across several Nigerian states

CESJET highlighted the Sagamu camp in Ogun State, where over 4,300 corps members were packed into a facility built for just above 2,000

The group called on the Nigerian Governors Forum and individual state governors to invest in camp infrastructure and corps members' welfare

A civil society group has urged Nigerian governors to take urgent action over worsening congestion and poor accommodation conditions at National Youth Service Corps orientation camps nationwide.

The Centre for Social Justice, Equity and Transparency (CESJET) raised the alarm in a statement signed by its Executive Director, Isaac Ikpa, citing the situation at the Sagamu orientation camp in Ogun State as a case in point. More than 4,300 prospective corps members were deployed to the facility, which was built to hold slightly above 2,000, leaving many to sleep in overcrowded multipurpose halls. The group noted that similar strains have been recorded at camps in Lagos and other states.

CESJET urges Nigerian governors to tackle overcrowding in NYSC camps. Photo: Olukayode Jaiyeola/NurPhoto Note: Photo for illustrations only

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Corps Members Fill Critical Gaps

CESJET said the recurring overcrowding undermines the dignity and welfare of young Nigerians who present themselves for national service. The organisation argued that corps members deliver essential services that states rely on heavily, particularly in healthcare and education.

"Corps members contribute significantly to the workforce of every state in Nigeria. They provide essential services in hospitals, filling critical gaps in medical manpower, and serve as teachers in numerous primary and secondary schools, helping to address shortages in teaching staff," CESJET said in its statement.

The group stressed that governors have both a social and practical reason to invest in orientation camp infrastructure, since the states themselves benefit directly from the services corps members provide.

"These young graduates are not strangers; they are vital partners in the development and service delivery of the states they serve," the statement read.

Governors Urged to Act Alongside NYSC Leadership

CESJET acknowledged the work of NYSC director-general, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, commending his focus on posting reforms, welfare improvements, and corps member security since he took office. However, the group said federal-level efforts alone cannot solve the capacity problems facing orientation camps.

"However, these efforts by the NYSC leadership must be complemented by state governors and local government chairmen. The responsibility for creating a conducive environment for national service cannot rest on the scheme alone," the statement noted.

Ikpa called on the Nigerian Governors Forum to place camp accommodation on its agenda and push for collective solutions to the capacity gaps that affect camps across the country.

"State governments and local government councils must rise to their social responsibilities. Corps members fill critical gaps in hospitals and classrooms; it is only fair that their temporary homes during orientation receive the attention and resources they deserve," Ikpa said.

The group urged governors to work directly with the NYSC to expand and upgrade facilities, improve bedding and sanitation, and strengthen security arrangements at orientation camps. CESJET framed such investment not as charity, but as a practical step towards better service delivery across all states.

Sanwo-Olu Shares NYSC Members’ Verdict on Serving in Lagos

Meanwhile, Lagos state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has backed claims by some NYSC members that Lagos is the best state in Nigeria to complete the mandatory one-year service programme.

Sanwo-Olu said corps members he met personally told him Lagos topped every other state for the service experience.

The governor shared the exchange on his verified Instagram account, @jidesanwoolu, on Monday, November 9, 2026.

"I met some corps members today and they told me that Lagos is officially the best state to serve in. Honestly, who am I to disagree?" the governor wrote.

Source: Legit.ng