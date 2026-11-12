New Zealand has officially outlined the benefits that holders of a resident visa are entitled to access in the country

The benefits include access to public healthcare, funded education, and several government financial support schemes

Eligible resident visa holders may also qualify for retirement savings, personal injury cover, and the right to vote in elections

New Zealand has detailed the full range of benefits and privileges that foreigners become entitled to after obtaining a resident visa in the country.

According to Immigration New Zealand, resident visa holders gain access to a wide spectrum of publicly funded services, financial support programmes, and civic rights, making the visa one of the more comprehensive pathways for foreigners seeking to settle there.

New Zealand lists 11 public services and benefits available to resident visa holders. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Hagen Hopkins/Gwengoat

Source: Getty Images

New Zealand resident visa

Beyond social services, eligible holders may also qualify for government payments designed to support workers, families, and retirees.

Depending on the country's property ownership regulations, resident visa holders may additionally have the opportunity to purchase a home to live in.

New Zealand: benefits for foreigners

Below is the full list of benefits available to eligible resident visa holders in New Zealand, as outlined by Immigration New Zealand.

1. Public healthcare and disability services funded by the government.

2. Access to primary, secondary and higher education at publicly funded institutions.

3. Student allowances to assist eligible students with the costs associated with studying.

4. Student loans to help cover education-related expenses.

5. Jobseeker Support payments for individuals who meet the qualifying requirements.

6. Working for Families payments available to eligible families.

7. New Zealand Superannuation, which is the government's retirement payment scheme for qualifying residents.

8. KiwiSaver, a savings scheme designed to help people financially prepare for retirement.

9. Personal injury cover provided through the Accident Compensation Corporation.

10. The right to vote in both parliamentary and local elections.

11. The opportunity to purchase a property to live in, subject to the country's property ownership rules.

New Zealand: people who cannot obtain residency

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that New Zealand introduced new residency rules affecting parents and other secondary applicants whose dependent children are unlawfully present in the country.

The changes, taking effect on November 12, 2026, prevent eligible family members from being granted residency until the child's immigration status is resolved.

Source: Legit.ng