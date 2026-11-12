Nigerian singer Speed Darlington posted a public apology video to Burna Boy, pleading for an end to their ongoing legal dispute

Speed Darlington admitted he was wrong to assume everyone operates at the same emotional frequency, expressing regret over any pain he caused

The singer made a conditional promise to never comment on Burna Boy's sexuality, either directly or indirectly, if the charges were withdrawn

Speed Darlington has broken his silence in the most unexpected way with a full, public apology to Burna Boy after a series of public attacks.

The Nigerian singer, whose real name is Darlington Okoye, shared a video on his Instagram page on 12th of November, appealing directly to Grammy-winning artist Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, to drop the legal charges filed against him.

Speed Darlington Admits He Was Wrong as He Appeals to Burna Boy. Credit: Speeddarlingtv, Burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

In the video, Speed Darlington expressed genuine remorse, acknowledging that his words may have caused the Port Harcourt-born star significant pain and embarrassment.

"This video is for Burna Boy. Burna, this is an apology video. I apologise for any pain that I have caused you. Any shame that I have caused you," he said.

Speed Darlington Admits He Was Wrong

Beyond the apology, the singer also owned up to a flawed assumption that had fuelled his behaviour. He confessed to mistakenly believing that other people shared his disposition and emotional threshold.

"I made the mistake of thinking that everybody vibrates at the same frequency. That's wrong of me. I apologise, Burna Boy," he said.

Speed Darlington went a step further, pledging to permanently drop any commentary on Burna Boy's sexuality, both direct and indirect, on the condition that the charges against him are withdrawn.

"I give you my word that if you withdraw all charges and let everything die, I give you my word that I will never make any direct comment regarding your sexuality. Even indirect comment. I will no longer try sustain. I give you my word. Let peace reign," he said.

He also vowed to stop mentioning the singer's name altogether once the matter is settled.

"I promise I will never use my mouth to mention your name," he added.

The Feud That Led Here

The public dispute between the two musicians intensified in October 2024, after Speed Darlington posted videos questioning the legitimacy of Burna Boy's Grammy Award win for his album Twice as Tall, and making insinuations about Burna Boy's relationship with American music executive Sean 'Diddy' Combs. The fallout eventually escalated into a legal matter.

Speed Darlington Pledges to End Comments on Burna Boy’s Sexuality. Credit: Speeddarlingtv, Burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Nigerians React to Darlington's Apology

@SamuelIse3:

"E be like say then don tell Speed Darlington say him go enter where den dey chope only beans so he better go bege Burna 😂😂😂"

@Edufunkey:

"He should first delete the song and videos he did with Burna Boy and P Diddy. That is how to show some seriousness🤣🤣🤣🤣."

@theofficeguy11:

"Lol...Court wahala alone na your mate."

@naijahustlerr:

"Akpi don see say Burna frequency pass that one wey Dey for him hair 😂 Nwa mugu"

@Papaking234:

"My respect for Akpi just grew. It takes a real man to admit his wrongdoing and apologize but giving him 2 weeks doesn't sit well with me."

Watch Speed Darlington's apology on X:

Speed Darlington Challenges Burna Boy to a Fight

Legit.ng reported that Speed Darlington publicly challenged Burna Boy to a fight, including his promise to put up a huge sum and claim that the singer is “all hype”.

The challenge comes amid an ongoing feud, after Portable alleged Burna Boy paid him N20 million for defeating Speed Darlington in a previous boxing match.

Source: Legit.ng