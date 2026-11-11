Monaco's government outlined the conditions foreigners must meet before they can apply for citizenship through naturalisation

Applicants must have lived legally and continuously in Monaco for a specific number of years after reaching adulthood

Eligible foreigners who meet the requirements can submit their naturalisation request directly to the Sovereign Prince of Monaco

Monaco has officially outlined what it takes for a foreigner to become a citizen of the tiny but prestigious principality on the French Riviera. The country's government website details the specific age and residency conditions that must be satisfied before a naturalisation application can even be considered.

Foreigners who wish to obtain Monegasque citizenship through naturalisation must have resided legally and without interruption in Monaco for a minimum of 10 years, and that period only begins counting from the age of 18. In other words, any time spent living in the country as a minor does not contribute towards the required decade of continuous legal residence.

Monaco explains when foreign residents become eligible for citizenship based on age. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Anadolu/Alain BENAINOUS

Source: Getty Images

Age and residency rules for Monaco citizenship

Once an applicant has fulfilled the 10-year residency requirement as an adult, they become eligible to submit a formal request for naturalisation.

That request is directed to the Sovereign Prince of Monaco, who holds the authority over such decisions.

Who can apply for Monegasque naturalisation?

Monaco's population is notably small, and the country is renowned for its high standard of living, favourable tax environment, and exclusive status.

The residency threshold of a decade reflects how selective the principality is about granting citizenship to those who were not born there. Applicants must demonstrate that their time in the country has been both lawful and unbroken throughout the qualifying period.

UK sets age limit for British citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK has stated that foreigners must be at least 18 years old to apply for British citizenship through naturalisation.

Those who are below 18 cannot use this route. Instead, they must apply through a separate process known as citizenship registration.

Source: Legit.ng