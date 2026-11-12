Nollywood actress Bidemi Kosoko clapped back at critics who doubted she had just turned 40 years old

Bidemi posted videos on Instagram on November 11, 2026, displaying her birth certificate to silence the doubters

She also addressed comparisons being made between her age and that of her elder sister, Sola Kosoko

Nollywood actress Bidemi Kosoko has had enough of the age controversy surrounding her 40th birthday, and she is making her feelings known in no uncertain terms.

The daughter of veteran actor Jide Kosoko recently celebrated her 40th birthday, but the milestone quickly attracted scepticism online, with a number of people accusing her of inflating her actual age.

Nollywood actress Bidemi Kosoko responds to age allegations following her 40th birthday celebration. Photo: bidemi_kosoko

Source: Instagram

Rather than ignore the noise, Bidemi Kosoko took to her Instagram page on November 11, 2026, with a series of videos showing off her birth certificate as direct evidence of her age.

Beyond flashing the document, the actress expressed deep frustration over the insults and public dragging she had endured since her birthday.

She questioned why turning 40 had become such a contentious issue, particularly calling out those who had been comparing her age to that of her elder sister, Sola Kosoko.

According to Bidemi Kosoko, Sola is currently 46 and is set to turn 47 in January.

She also clarified that Sola Kosoko is not her immediate sister, pointing out that three siblings separate them.

Jide Kosoko’s daughter Bidemi Kosoko tackles critics and clarifies her family relationship with her sister, Sola. Photo: bidemi_kosoko

Source: Instagram

The actress also took a moment to address rumours circulating about people living together at her residence in Abule Egba.

In the caption accompanying her videos, Bidemi made it clear that this would be the last time she addressed the matter. She wrote:

"If you like keep dragging my age ishoro aye yin ni yen I won't talk about this again ✌️

To those important friends and fam that will feel like 'ah Bidemi you don't need this ' 😁 emabinu I just needed to put a stop to this bcs it is becoming annoying oloun

To my true fans and friends God will continue to bless you all jare mi ni wa yin ti eyin alalubarika de de 🙏 😘😘😘

Before my daddy will tell me to bring it down let me leave it here for now 😜"

Watch Bidemi Kosoko speak in the Instagram video below:

Bidemi Kosoko recounts life without her mother

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Bidemi Kosoko spoke about losing her mother when she was just six years old during an appearance on Biola Bayo’s Talk to B podcast.

She said her father tried to fill the gap but recalled struggling with puberty, including having to cut pieces of cloth to use during menstruation because she could not tell anyone.

Bidemi also revealed that she never expected to become a pastor’s wife and that her husband’s calling nearly affected their marriage.

Source: Legit.ng