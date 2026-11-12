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Gbenga Adeboye’s Widow Speaks on Alleged Affair With Gbenga Adewusi, Shares What He Did
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Gbenga Adeboye’s Widow Speaks on Alleged Affair With Gbenga Adewusi, Shares What He Did

by  Olaniyi Apanpa
2 min read
  • Lara Adeboye has addressed allegations that she had a romantic relationship with veteran Yoruba broadcaster Gbenga Adewusi
  • She described Adewusi as a dependable person who stood by her before Gbenga Adeboye was buried
  • The widow denied dating the broadcaster, insisting that he never spent the night at her house despite the rumours surrounding their relationship

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Lara Adeboye, the widow of late Nigerian comedian Gbenga Adeboye, has spoken about her relationship with veteran Yoruba broadcaster Gbenga Adewusi amid allegations of a romantic affair between them.

Lara, who previously admitted dating NURTW chieftain Alhaji Lukman Ajuwon after her husband's death, addressed the speculation during a recent interview with Kasnaty Sugar.

She explained that Adewusi played an important role in her life during a difficult period following her husband's death, particularly when she needed support and guidance.

Gbenga Adeboye, Lara Adeboye, Gbenga Adewusi
Gbenga Adeboye’s widow explained that Adewusi played an important role in her life during a difficult period following her husband's death. Photos: @kasnatytv/@gbengaadeuwi/IG.
Source: Instagram

How Adewusi stood by Gbenga Adeboye’s widow

According to Lara, Adewusi was already supporting her before her late husband's burial.

Read also

Gbenga Adeboye’s son shares what Mum’s Ex-Lover always did when he visited their home

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She recalled that a Ghanaian pastor, identified as Pastor Dan, regularly visited their home to hold prayer vigils during the period.

At one point, the pastor reportedly gave a prophecy that God had raised a helper for her, describing someone who would face challenges but remain undeterred.

The widower said she later came to associate the prophecy with Adewusi because of the support he offered.

She explained that the broadcaster kept her informed about meetings, financial matters, and alleged attempts by some people to cheat her.

“He was the one that was briefing me about all the meeting and the monies and how they want to cheat me,” she said.

Lara denies dating Gbenga Adewusi

Despite acknowledging Adewusi's support, Lara firmly denied having a romantic relationship with him.

She dismissed the allegation that they were lovers, insisting that he never slept in her house.

“On dating Adewusi, he never slept in my house. I never dated him,” she stated.

Read also

Gbenga Adeboye’s widow Lara opens up on relationship with Ogun NURTW chieftain

Watch the YouTube video of Lara Adeboye's interview here:

Gbenga Adeboye's son speaks about mum's ex-lover

Legit.ng earlier reported that the late Nigerian comedian Gbenga Adeboye’s son, Igwe, has shared a childhood memory of the man his mother dated after losing her husband.

Igwe, the youngest child of the late entertainer, spoke about his mother Lara’s relationship with NURTW chieftain Alhaji Lukman Ajuwon during a recent interview with Kasnaty Sugar.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Olaniyi Apanpa avatar

Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.

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