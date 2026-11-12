Lara Adeboye has addressed allegations that she had a romantic relationship with veteran Yoruba broadcaster Gbenga Adewusi

She described Adewusi as a dependable person who stood by her before Gbenga Adeboye was buried

The widow denied dating the broadcaster, insisting that he never spent the night at her house despite the rumours surrounding their relationship

Lara Adeboye, the widow of late Nigerian comedian Gbenga Adeboye, has spoken about her relationship with veteran Yoruba broadcaster Gbenga Adewusi amid allegations of a romantic affair between them.

Lara, who previously admitted dating NURTW chieftain Alhaji Lukman Ajuwon after her husband's death, addressed the speculation during a recent interview with Kasnaty Sugar.

She explained that Adewusi played an important role in her life during a difficult period following her husband's death, particularly when she needed support and guidance.

Gbenga Adeboye’s widow explained that Adewusi played an important role in her life during a difficult period following her husband's death. Photos: @kasnatytv/@gbengaadeuwi/IG.

Source: Instagram

How Adewusi stood by Gbenga Adeboye’s widow

According to Lara, Adewusi was already supporting her before her late husband's burial.

She recalled that a Ghanaian pastor, identified as Pastor Dan, regularly visited their home to hold prayer vigils during the period.

At one point, the pastor reportedly gave a prophecy that God had raised a helper for her, describing someone who would face challenges but remain undeterred.

The widower said she later came to associate the prophecy with Adewusi because of the support he offered.

She explained that the broadcaster kept her informed about meetings, financial matters, and alleged attempts by some people to cheat her.

“He was the one that was briefing me about all the meeting and the monies and how they want to cheat me,” she said.

Lara denies dating Gbenga Adewusi

Despite acknowledging Adewusi's support, Lara firmly denied having a romantic relationship with him.

She dismissed the allegation that they were lovers, insisting that he never slept in her house.

“On dating Adewusi, he never slept in my house. I never dated him,” she stated.

Watch the YouTube video of Lara Adeboye's interview here:

Gbenga Adeboye's son speaks about mum's ex-lover

Legit.ng earlier reported that the late Nigerian comedian Gbenga Adeboye’s son, Igwe, has shared a childhood memory of the man his mother dated after losing her husband.

Igwe, the youngest child of the late entertainer, spoke about his mother Lara’s relationship with NURTW chieftain Alhaji Lukman Ajuwon during a recent interview with Kasnaty Sugar.

Source: Legit.ng