Actor Ibrahim Suleiman marked eight years of marriage to actress Linda Ejiofor on Wednesday, November 11, 2026

Suleiman shared a romantic wedding video and love-up photos on Instagram, pouring his heart out to his wife

The couple met on the set of the TV series Tinsel before tying the knot on November 11, 2018

Eight years down the line, and actor Ibrahim Suleiman says loving his wife still feels like his favourite thing.

The Nollywood star took to Instagram on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, to mark his eighth wedding anniversary with actress Ihuoma Linda Ejiofor in a heartfelt tribute that quickly caught attention.

Nollywood actor Ibrahim Suleiman shares loved-up pictures with actress Linda Ejiofor as they mark eight years of marriage. Photo: ibrahimsuleimanofficial

Source: Instagram

Alongside a romantic wedding video, Ibrahim Suleiman wrote that the years had flown by in a way that still surprised him, saying their time together felt more like eight days than eight years.

"Eight years married, and somehow, it still feels like eight days. ❤️ Loving you is still my favourite thing. Eight years of us, and I'd choose you all over again, in every lifetime. Happy anniversary to us, my love. ❤️🥂"

Ibrahim Suleiman's heartfelt words to his sunshine, Linda Ejiofor

In a separate post, the actor shared a series of loved-up photos of the couple alongside a longer, more personal message that gave fans a rare window into their daily life together.

He acknowledged his quirky habit of waking Linda Ejiofor up at 3am to get her opinion on his paintings, joking that this would continue indefinitely and asking for her patience.

Ibrahim Suleiman expressed profound gratitude for their son, Keon, the peace she brings him, and the life they have built together.

He also added a playful note, teasing that she probably wishes she had found him sooner.

"I know I drive you crazy with my waking you up at 3am to ask you to take a look at the progress i am making with a painting because something feels 'off' about the emotion it is supposed to convey. No vex, sha know it will continue for the rest of my life. The Lord is your strength, in Jesus' name 🤭"

He closed his message with a toast to the future, writing:

"Cheers to 8 going on 80 (God abeg o, lmao) I Choose You ❤️"

Actor Ibrahim Suleiman and his wife, Linda Ejiofor, mark their 8th wedding anniversary. Photo: ibrahimsuleimanofficial

Source: Instagram

How Ibrahim Suleiman and Linda Ejiofor met

The couple's love story has its roots on set. Suleiman and Ejiofor met while both were involved in the long-running Nigerian television series Tinsel, and their on-screen chemistry eventually blossomed into a real-life romance.

They formalised their union on November 11, 2018, a date they have now celebrated for eight consecutive years.

Check out Ibrahim Suleiman's Instagram post below:

Linda Ejiofor recalls career struggles

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Linda Ejiofor explained that she feared her acting career had stalled about three years ago and prayed for a breakthrough.

She said landing two movie roles later changed her career, with her performances in The Serpent’s Gift and The Herd earning her Best Lead Actress and Best Supporting Actress awards, respectively, at the 2026 AMVCA.

Linda also expressed gratitude to her husband, Ibrahim Suleiman, for standing by her and encouraging her when she doubted her performances.

Source: Legit.ng