Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji posted a video on Instagram praising President Tinubu's workforce development programmes

The post drew sharp reactions from fans who questioned the timing, coming just months before the 2027 general elections

Several followers expressed disappointment, with some saying the actor had 'fallen their hand' over the endorsement

Nollywood actor and filmmaker Lateef Adedimeji has stirred conversation online after sharing a video on Monday, November 9, 2026, where he spoke favourably about two of President Bola Tinubu's flagship workforce development initiatives.

In the video posted to his Instagram account, the actor discussed the 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) programme and the Skills Up Artisans (SUPA) initiative, describing them as meaningful steps towards transforming Nigeria's tech and creative sectors. He encouraged his followers to position themselves to benefit from the programmes, urging them to watch to the end and share their thoughts.

Lateef Adedimeji praised Tinubu’s 3MTT and SUPA programmes. Credit: adedimejilateef/abat

Source: Instagram

Fans question timing of Lateef Adedimeji's post

For many followers, the content of the video was not the main concern. What unsettled them was when it was posted. With Nigeria's 2027 general elections approaching, several commenters viewed the video as politically motivated.

@berrypondiz01 pointed out the context bluntly:

"This program was launched in 2024 by Tinubu government. This advert choke 😂 2 months to election."

@bibioluwa echoed the sentiment with a more detailed critique:

"Dimeji you fall my hand, why is this coming out few days to election? Plus you are telling people to leave social media like this is not where they are to get the information, if this info had been out 2 years back, do you think anybody will complain?"

Not everyone focused solely on politics. @bimbim5724 acknowledged the message but redirected attention to a more immediate concern:

"Well said let them know we don't have light please. God bless you."

The disappointment from fans who have long admired the actor was palpable. @bamidelekola wrote simply:

"Allahji you don fall my hand." @climate_zx was more final, stating: "No, he's not my favourite anymore....bye thanks."

Amid the criticism, some followers expressed that their affection for the actor remained, though the post still stung. @mhiz_tolarney commented:

"And I love you pass this one oooh bro 😢."

Adedimeji, who is widely respected in the Nigerian film industry, has not publicly responded to the backlash at the time of this report.

Lateef Adedimeji’s praise for Tinubu’s programmes disappointed some longtime fans. Credit: adedimejilateef

Source: Instagram

The video of Lateef Adedimeji speaking about reforms under Tinubu is below:

Lateef Adedimeji reacts to wife's video with Awobona

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Lateef Adedimeji urged people to protect their mental well-being from the distractions and chaos of social media.

The message came after a video involving his wife, Mo Bimpe and actor Jide Awobona, stirred controversy online.

The AMVCA-winning actor took to his social media page to share a pointed message directed at the public.

Source: Legit.ng