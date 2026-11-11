Seun Kuti opened up about his broken relationship with VeryDarkMan during a candid radio interview at Yanga 89.9 FM in Lagos

The Afrobeats star claimed he extended brotherly love to VDM before things went sour between them

Seun made clear there are certain people he simply cannot bring himself to wish well, naming VDM among them

Seun Kuti has gone public with the details of his fractured relationship with popular activist and content creator VeryDarkMan, declaring in no uncertain terms that forgiveness is off the table.

Speaking during a sit-down interview on Yanga 89.9 FM in Lagos, the Afrobeats star opened up about the state of his bond with VDM, insisting that things between them are far from fine.

Seun Kuti rules out reconciliation with Verydarkman after bitter fallout. Credit: bigbirdkuit, verydarkman

Source: Instagram

The interview, which aired on 11 November 2026, quickly went viral after clips began circulating on social media.

Seun Kuti on VeryDarkMan

According to Seun, he had offered VeryDarkMan genuine brotherly affection before the relationship deteriorated.

He described his general outlook as one rooted in goodwill towards others, but drew a firm line when it came to those who had wronged him directly.

Referencing his song Adara, Seun explained that his music carries a message of extending kindness and wanting good things for the people around him. However, he was quick to distinguish that philosophy from naive forgiveness.

"I wish everybody well, whether you don't fight with me or you never fight," he said during the interview. "The only people I don't wish well..." — leaving the implication unmistakable.

He also made a pointed comparison to Nigerian politicians, stressing that unlike those in power who use their positions to punish enemies, he would never deliberately set out to make someone suffer.

Yet, in the same breath, he maintained that someone who has actively worked against him cannot simply expect to coast on his goodwill.

"He ate my pepper and my salt"

The moment that set the internet ablaze was Seun's raw declaration that VeryDarkMan had consumed both his "pepper and salt", a vivid Nigerian expression for someone who has taken advantage of generosity and loyalty, leaving nothing behind.

Verydarkman and Seun Kuti's feud takes another turn as musician addresses forgiveness. Photo: @bigbirdkuti/IG.

Source: Instagram

He said he was not in a good place regarding their relationship and saw no path to reconciliation, adding that there was simply nothing left to forgive because the breach of trust ran too deep.

Watch Seun Kuti speak about his fallout with VeryDarkMan:

Seun Kuti blasts VeryDarkMan's fans

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Seun Kuti criticised fans of Verydarkman in posts shared on his Instagram story.

The situation followed a disagreement involving activist Omoyele Sowore and Blord, which led to online tension between different groups.

Seun stated that he would not allow insults towards Sowore and insisted he would not take sides when friends conflict, while also warning against disrespect.

Source: Legit.ng