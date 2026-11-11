Celebrity fashion designer Veekee James described herself as a drama queen while answering a question about her marriage

Veekee James imposed an unusual test on her husband to determine whether he truly loved her

The designer explained her unconventional reasoning behind the test, leaving many people talking online

Celebrity fashion designer Veekee James has opened up about the most dramatic thing she has ever done in her relationship, and it is not what anyone would expect.

In a video that circulated on X on November 11, 2026, Veekee was responding to a question about her behaviour within her marriage to Femi Atere when she made the candid admission.

Veekee James discusses the unusual ways she tests her husband's love and shares details about their marriage. Photo: veekee_james

Source: Instagram

The celebrity designer did not hold back, describing herself plainly as a drama queen before getting into the details.

According to Veekee James, she once insisted that her husband stay in the bathroom with her while she used the toilet, specifically to prove his love for her.

She was not joking about it either; by her own account, she was completely serious when she made the demand.

Her reasoning was deeply personal: she believed that true love meant being comfortable with every part of a partner, including the most unglamorous moments.

In her view, a man who had never shared that level of intimacy could not genuinely claim to be the love of her life.

"I am a drama queen. I would say asking my husband to stay with me while I am doing number 2 to prove that he loves me. I was very serious about it. If you aren't acquainted with my fragrance, how can you prove that you are the love of my life? You know that kind of thing. I think that's the most dramatic thing," she said.

Veekee James shares an unusual experience with husband while explaining her expectations in their marriage. Photo: veekee_james

Source: Instagram

Veekee James on love and marriage

Veekee James is widely known in Nigeria's fashion industry and has built a strong public profile both for her design work and her openly affectionate relationship with her husband.

She has often spoken candidly about marriage, but this particular admission stands out for its humour and honesty.

Her comments quickly gained attention online, with many people reacting to the boldness of the test she set for her husband and the straightforward logic she used to justify it.

Watch Veekee James speak about her most dramatic act with her husband in the X video below:

Veekee James warns party bloggers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that fashion designer Veekee James called out Lagos party bloggers over what she described as invasive filming and privacy violations.

She said over 20 bloggers recently blocked her path at an event and complained after footage showing her phone password was shared online.

Veekee warned that she might damage any camera pushed disrespectfully into her face at future events and also condemned an incident involving Toke Makinwa’s baby.

Source: Legit.ng