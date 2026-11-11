Taiwo Olawoyin, the nephew of late gospel singer Toluwanisings, has indicated his intention to return the ₦6 million raised by the singer’s friends for his fees

The development was disclosed by vlogger YinkaTNT, who said Taiwo communicated his decision to her in a message

The move came amid ongoing public disagreements over the late singer’s finances, family relationships and burial arrangements following his death

The controversy surrounding the death of Nigerian gospel singer Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, popularly known as Toluwanisings, has taken another turn after his UK-based nephew, Taiwo Olawoyin, reportedly decided to return the ₦6 million raised for his education.

The singer’s friends and associates had previously contributed the money to support Taiwo’s university tuition in the United Kingdom.

Toluwanisings’ friends had previously contributed the money to support Taiwo’s university tuition in the United Kingdom. Photos: @toluwanisings/IG.

Source: Instagram

However, following Toluwanisings’ death on October 14, 2026, the donation became a subject of public discussion as disagreements emerged over the late singer’s financial affairs and relationships with members of his extended family.

How the ₦6m donation became controversial

The latest development was made public by vlogger YinkaTNT, who disclosed that Taiwo sent her a message indicating his intention to refund the money.

Although the full content of the message was not provided, the decision comes after the UK-based nephew faced public scrutiny over the funds raised by his late uncle’s friends.

The controversy has formed part of wider discussions surrounding the singer’s final days, with allegations of financial pressure from relatives and disagreements over the handling of his affairs circulating online.

Watch the video of Yinka TNT announcing the return of the donation here:

Reactions trail Yinka TNT video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@ronkecarew stated:

"They've really lost their minds. People need to calm down. Take it easy, there's a little decency left in the world."

@RichardAk4747 shared:

"Who is the guy she is referring to? Is that the guy in the UK that they (his artists mates) contribute £6k for? The one who is meant to be his “Brother?”

@Accoid noted:

"The gospel artist guy that passed away and the wife said the family should bury him in the cemetery and the their residence"

Toluwanisings died on October 14 and was buried on November 9, 2026. Photo: @toluwanisings/IG.

Source: Facebook

Video of Toluwanisings' private burial surfaces

Legit.ng earlier reported that a video from the private burial ceremony of late singer Toluwanisings surfaced online, capturing emotional moments as his widow and daughters gathered at his graveside to bid him a final farewell.

Following the circulation of the emotional footage, social media users flooded the comments section with prayers and messages of sympathy for the late singer's young widow and children.

Source: Legit.ng