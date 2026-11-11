Nigerian singer Lanre Alewilese posted a video on Instagram on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, addressing his role in the Toluwanisings family controversy

Alewilese said he raised funds and sent money to Taye abroad after learning of a deportation threat, believing Taye was Toluwanisings' biological brother

The singer said he personally cancelled shows abroad and went into debt to return to Nigeria after his colleague's death

Nigerian singer Lanre Alewilese has stepped forward to address the growing controversy surrounding the maternal family of the late singer Toluwanisings, sharing a detailed account of his actions in a video posted to his Instagram page on Wednesday, November 11, 2026.

He opened by apologising to Nigerians and his fans for being drawn into the saga, and urged bloggers to report his words accurately rather than editing his statements out of context.

Lanre Alewilese shares how he was introduced to Toluwanisings' cousin and why he raised money for him. Photo credit@lanrealewilese/@toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

Toluwanisings: What Lanre Alewilese said happened

According to Alewilese, Toluwanisings himself had introduced a man named Taye as his brother, born of the same father and mother, and Taye had even served as best man at Toluwanisings' wedding.

With that understanding firmly in place, Alewilese said he had no reason to question the relationship.

He explained that before Toluwanisings' death, he had helped connect Taye with an agent to assist with relocating abroad, though the process did not go smoothly. He later heard that Taye had successfully travelled without hearing much else about it.

Lanre Alewilese speaks about the controversy surrounding Toluwanisings' family and how he got involved in it. Photo credit@tolwanisings

Source: Instagram

When Toluwanisings passed away, Alewilese was overseas. Wanting to offer support, he tracked down Taye's contact through the late singer's band members and reached out to sympathise with him.

During that conversation, Taye shared screenshots of a promise Toluwanisings had made to send him roughly N12 million for school fees, along with emails from his institution threatening deportation if the fees were not settled.

"Out of concern that all Toluwanisings' efforts will go down the drain, I raised a forum and told some people about his plight; they contributed money, and I sent it to him so that he would not face deportation," Alewilese said.

The singer had intended to inform Toluwanisings' widow before acting but held off because her husband's death was still raw.

He also revealed that he cancelled his shows abroad and refunded payments, which left him in debt, as the refunded money was drawn from his travel funds. When he eventually returned to Nigeria and informed the widow, he said she did not react negatively at the time.

Here is the Instagram video of the singer clearing his name in the controversy:

Fans weigh in on Alewilese's statement

It was only later, Alewilese noted, that reports began to surface claiming Taye was not Toluwanisings' biological brother. He maintained that he acted in good faith based on what he had been told, and stressed that he did not keep any portion of the money raised.

Fans responded to the video with a mix of sympathy and admiration:

@bushrot said:

"The guy sef do too much, sponsoring a relative to study abroad at the expense of himself and his immediate family....chai.. e be like charm."

@abiolaomoiyaagba wrote:

"You are a great person."

@habeorlar_ commented:

"You did nothing wrong and God bless you"

@oadejumo1 added:

"You did well Lanre, may you and your family always find God's mercy and blessings"

@elizabethodumosu shared:

"May Black Taxes never steal our joy, peace, or happiness. May God continue to bless the works of our hands and give us the wisdom to manage every financial responsibility without losing our smiles. Amen!"

Video of Toluwanisings' private burial surfaces

Legit.ng reported that a video from the private burial ceremony of late singer Toluwanisings surfaced online, capturing emotional moments as his widow and daughters gathered at his graveside to bid him a final farewell.

Following the circulation of the emotional footage, social media users flooded the comments section with prayers and messages of sympathy for the late singer's young widow and children. Many expressed sadness over the family's loss, while others prayed for strength, comfort, and protection for his wife and daughters as they navigate life without him.

Source: Legit.ng