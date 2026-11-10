Elizabeth Akanbi, the widow of late gospel singer Toluwanisings, has delivered an emotional tribute to her husband during his funeral in Ibadan

The grieving widow said she would miss his friendship, love, and everything that made him special, adding that a part of her had gone with him

Toluwanisings, who reportedly slumped at his Ibadan residence on October 14, was laid to rest on Monday, November 9

The funeral of late gospel singer Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, popularly known as Toluwanisings, was filled with emotional moments as his widow, Elizabeth Akanbi, paid him a final tribute.

Elizabeth, who appeared visibly emotional, struggled through her tribute during the funeral service held in Ibadan on Monday, November 9.

Dressed in a black outfit and dark sunglasses, the widow was supported by two women as she spoke about the man she had lost.

Toluwanisings’ widow, Elizabeth, paid her last tribute to her late husband. Photos: @toluwanisings/IG.

Source: Instagram

What Toluwanisings’ widow said at his funeral

During the tribute, Elizabeth recalled the love and friendship she shared with her late husband, expressing how deeply she would miss him.

She described him as a special man whose absence had left an irreplaceable gap in her life.

She stated:

“I will miss your friendship, your love and everything that made you a special man you were. My daddy (God) has taken you from us but can not take the love we share. A part of me has gone with you. I will carry you in my heart for as long as I live. Till we meet again in the bosom of Jesus.”

The widow’s tribute ended with a heartfelt promise to keep her husband's memory alive.

When was Toluwanisings buried?

Toluwanisings died on October 14 after reportedly slumping at his residence in Ibadan.

His death came as a shock to fans and members of the gospel music community.

Following funeral activities in Ibadan, the singer was buried on Monday, November 9, as family, friends, and loved ones gathered to bid him a final farewell.

Watch the Instagram video of Toluwanisings' widow's final tribute here:

Reactions trail Toluwanisings' widow's tribute

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@pearl.nwani stated:

"My fellow woman, I'm so sorry. God please take control please Lord, for the kids too. heavenly Father please take control"

@bridesnmoreikeja noted

"May the lord comfort you, wrap his strong and mighty hands around you and the kids and grant you peace. Amen."

@officialarefeyisara wrote:

"I’m truly heartbroken. May God comfort her and give her the strength to get through this difficult time. May the Lord preserve her and her children, surround them with His unfailing love and grant them peace. May Toluwanisings soul rest in perfect peace"

Toluwanisings’ widow describes him as a special man whose absence had left an irreplaceable gap in her life. Photo: @toluwanisings/IG.

Source: Facebook

Nollywood stars mourn singer Toluwanisings’ death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood stars mourned Toluwanisings following his death on Wednesday, October 14, 2026. Funke Akindele, Muyiwa Ademola, Nkechi Blessing Sunday and Jumoke Odetola expressed shock and sadness over his sudden passing.

Other movie stars, including Mo Bimpe, Faithia Williams, Eniola Badmus and Adeniyi Johnson, also paid tribute to the late singer, with many struggling to come to terms with the loss.

Source: Legit.ng