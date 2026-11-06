DJ Cuppy addressed the burning question about her signature pink look during a GQ Poland interview she shared on X

The Nigerian DJ linked the colour change to her journey as a woman navigating a male-dominated music industry

Fans flooded the comments with mixed reactions, with some insisting they still see her in pink regardless

DJ Cuppy has finally addressed the question that has been on her fans' lips: what happened to the pink?

The Nigerian disc jockey, whose real name is Ifeoluwa Otedola, shared a clip from her GQ Poland interview on X on November 6, using the moment to explain why she stepped away from the colour that defined her public image for nearly two decades.

Nigerian disc jockey DJ Cuppy embraces a wider range of colours as she explains her decision to move beyond her iconic pink appearance. Photo: cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

According to DJ Cuppy, pink was more than a fashion choice; it was a statement. She used the colour to signal her femininity and carve out space for herself when she entered the male-dominated music industry as a young girl 17 years ago.

However, as her career matured, so did her thinking around self-expression.

"I don't think I should be boxed into a colour," she said in the interview.

The disc jockey noted that pink once stood for power, vibrancy, unapologeticness and positionality, values she still holds but can now channel through a wider range of colours.

The daughter of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola described her current aesthetic as vibrant, grounded and ethnic.

She emphasised that growth made the shift inevitable, and that her femininity no longer needs a single colour to speak for it.

Watch DJ Cuppy speak in the X video below:

Fans weigh in on DJ Cuppy's new look

The comments section had plenty to say. Some followers were light-hearted about it, while others felt a certain nostalgia for the pink era.

@iam__temmyyy wrote:

"Yeah.. we've all been in that phase, Ifeoluwa."

@WizkidInspector joked:

"Even if you wear black, I still see you in pink 😂🩷"

@peetah_renzel quipped:

"You got tired of pink and switched to rainbow?(coat of many colors) you really got something strong with colors😂😹"

@MarkCouture01 kept it simple:

"The pink was your signature"

@Kachi077 reacted:

"And Now you're wearing Coat of many Colours 😳... Cuppy 🙄"

@relex_joe offered a more reflective take:

"People evolved with time and as she rightly said change is the inly constant thing in life. Been box or bottled into one dynamic isn't a cool thing if you ask me. She is an embodiment of beauty, style and charitable therfore all these traits shouldn't be listed under one color"

DJ Cuppy speaks about femininity, personal growth and her decision to stop defining her public image through one signature colour. Photo: cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

DJ Cuppy rejects marriage pressure

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that DJ Cuppy addressed ongoing chatter about her marital status in a playful TikTok video shared on July 14, 2026.

The 33-year-old star humorously declared she was “on my way to get another degree” instead of conforming to marriage expectations.

Her witty response resonated strongly, especially as her younger sister Temi Ajibade is expecting her first child with musician Mr Eazi after their 2025 wedding.

Source: Legit.ng