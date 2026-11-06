DJ Cuppy Explains Why She Ditched Her Signature Pink Look After 17 Years
- DJ Cuppy addressed the burning question about her signature pink look during a GQ Poland interview she shared on X
- The Nigerian DJ linked the colour change to her journey as a woman navigating a male-dominated music industry
- Fans flooded the comments with mixed reactions, with some insisting they still see her in pink regardless
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DJ Cuppy has finally addressed the question that has been on her fans' lips: what happened to the pink?
The Nigerian disc jockey, whose real name is Ifeoluwa Otedola, shared a clip from her GQ Poland interview on X on November 6, using the moment to explain why she stepped away from the colour that defined her public image for nearly two decades.
According to DJ Cuppy, pink was more than a fashion choice; it was a statement. She used the colour to signal her femininity and carve out space for herself when she entered the male-dominated music industry as a young girl 17 years ago.
However, as her career matured, so did her thinking around self-expression.
"I don't think I should be boxed into a colour," she said in the interview.
The disc jockey noted that pink once stood for power, vibrancy, unapologeticness and positionality, values she still holds but can now channel through a wider range of colours.
The daughter of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola described her current aesthetic as vibrant, grounded and ethnic.
She emphasised that growth made the shift inevitable, and that her femininity no longer needs a single colour to speak for it.
Watch DJ Cuppy speak in the X video below:
Fans weigh in on DJ Cuppy's new look
The comments section had plenty to say. Some followers were light-hearted about it, while others felt a certain nostalgia for the pink era.
@iam__temmyyy wrote:
"Yeah.. we've all been in that phase, Ifeoluwa."
@WizkidInspector joked:
"Even if you wear black, I still see you in pink 😂🩷"
@peetah_renzel quipped:
"You got tired of pink and switched to rainbow?(coat of many colors) you really got something strong with colors😂😹"
@MarkCouture01 kept it simple:
"The pink was your signature"
@Kachi077 reacted:
"And Now you're wearing Coat of many Colours 😳... Cuppy 🙄"
@relex_joe offered a more reflective take:
"People evolved with time and as she rightly said change is the inly constant thing in life. Been box or bottled into one dynamic isn't a cool thing if you ask me. She is an embodiment of beauty, style and charitable therfore all these traits shouldn't be listed under one color"
DJ Cuppy rejects marriage pressure
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that DJ Cuppy addressed ongoing chatter about her marital status in a playful TikTok video shared on July 14, 2026.
The 33-year-old star humorously declared she was “on my way to get another degree” instead of conforming to marriage expectations.
Her witty response resonated strongly, especially as her younger sister Temi Ajibade is expecting her first child with musician Mr Eazi after their 2025 wedding.
Source: Legit.ng
Kola Ogunkanmi (Entertainment Editor) Kola Ogunkanmi is an entertainment journalist and digital content writer with 5 years of experience in news reporting, content curation, and social media management. He has written entertainment, celebrity, and trending stories for Gistreel.com and was also a freelance contributor to FotNews. Kola currently works at Legit.ng as an Entertainment Editor, covering celebrity gossip, pop culture, and digital trends. He is also a self-published author with experience in fiction and nonfiction writing, and he’s involved in storytelling and transcription as well. Contact: kola.ogunkanmi@corp.legit.ng