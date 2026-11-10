Nigerian singer Timaya shared private jet photos featuring a woman identified as Joy Adesanya, setting off a wave of dating speculation online

The singer accompanied the images with a caption joking about a secret battle he had been fighting for a long time

Fans flooded the comments with reactions, with many praising Joy Adesanya and urging Timaya to hold on to her

Nigerian singer Timaya has set tongues wagging after posting a series of private jet photos that included a woman identified as Joy Adesanya, prompting fans to wonder whether the two are romantically involved.

The artist shared the images on his Instagram page on November 10, 2026, showing the pair together on board an aircraft.

Timaya’s playful ‘secret battle’ post with Joy Adesanya sets fans talking. Credit: Timayatimaya

Source: Instagram

Neither Timaya nor Joy Adesanya has confirmed or denied any romantic connection, but the photos alone were enough to send speculation into overdrive.

Timaya's Cryptic Caption

What made the post even more intriguing was the caption the singer attached. Rather than offering any direct explanation, Timaya framed it as a confession about a long-running personal struggle, only to deliver a playful punchline at the end.

He wrote:

"There's something I've been battling for a long time, I don't know what to do about it," he wrote, before clarifying that he was not the type to usually air personal matters in public. He went on to describe his so-called battle as "ENJOYMENT."

He then signed off with his popular phrase "ChuloWAY."

The lighthearted tone of the post did little to quiet the chatter. If anything, it fuelled further curiosity about his relationship with Joy Adesanya.

Timaya’s private jet photos with Joy Adesanya spark dating rumours after ‘secret battle’ caption. Credit: Timayatimaya

Source: Instagram

Fans Stir Relationship Rumour

The comments section quickly filled with fans offering their thoughts, with many going beyond mere curiosity to active speculation about a relationship. Legit.ng gathered some reactions below:

@ghada___hm__ wrote:

"Lucky you to have Joy!! The beauty and brains in person. ❤️"

@dazzlingadedayo commented:

"I am so happy for both of you. Timaya, you gained an angel in Joy. A very intelligent, resourceful wise woman from a good home. Do not let her slip. Take good care of the diamond."

@pi99.9 reacted:

"DON CHULO I WAN BATTLE THIS YOUR BATTLE TOO OHHH🤣🤣🤣"

@ebysweden shared:

"For the very first time @timayatimaya you made the best relationship choice. I am so incredibly proud❤️💯"

@almonds_hair_growth_oil added:

"You made the best decision being with aunty Joy. So decent and classy!"

See Timaya's Instagram post below:

Timaya Advice on Relationship Stirs Outrage

Legit.ng reported on Timaya’s advice to men to have children without getting married, which has sparked divided reactions online.

The singer has long said he finds relationships draining, but critics warned that his views could encourage men to avoid commitment.

Source: Legit.ng