Wahab Okoya, son of billionaire Razaq Okoya, filmed a heartwarming TikTok challenge video alongside his mother, Shade Okoya

The mother and son were caught trying to outsmart each other during a trending drink-prank challenge at what appeared to be a restaurant

Fans flooded the comments with reactions after the fun clip surfaced on Instagram on Monday, November 9, 2026

Billionaire businesswoman Shade Okoya has shown off her fun side in a trending clip that is getting people talking online.

On Monday, 9 November 2026, a video surfaced on Instagram showing Shade and her son Wahab Okoya taking part in a popular TikTok drink-prank challenge. The two were seated together at what appeared to be a restaurant, each with a glass of juice in front of them.

Shade Okoya and son share a special bond while they join a challenge on TikTok. Photo credit@shade.okoya

Source: Instagram

Shade and Wahab's prank battle

Wahab kicked things off by distracting his mother so she would look away, giving him the chance to pretend to sprinkle something into her drink.

What he did not know was that Shade had already clocked what he was up to. She then returned the favour, turning his attention elsewhere and reaching for his glass in the same fashion, only for Wahab to catch her in the act as well.

Fans are speaking about Shade and Rasaq Okoya's son, Wahab, over a video he posted. Photo credit@shade.okoyaShade Okoya

Source: Instagram

With both of them rumbled, the two decided the safest move was to swap their drinks away from each other entirely.

They ended the standoff with a handshake, laughing off the fact that neither had managed to fool the other. The lighthearted exchange quickly caught the attention of fans, who flooded the comments with observations about the mother-son duo.

Here is the Instagram video of Shade Okoya and her son during the challenge:

Fans react to the Okoya clip

Here are some of the reactions:

@ojulewastudio commented:

"How did you make your mom to do this with you, what did you promise her ?"

@empress_ozy wrote:

"Rich people no dey use death play"

@__ecnerolf said:

"Aunty Sade is definitely that cool mom."

@osas_ogami reacted:

"Real recognise real!! and that's on period! I loveeet!!"

@lynda0891 shared:

"I love the way he brings out the playful side of his mum."

@de_m0nk added:

"Abeg nor drink am o, that Okoya first born go too happy if u do"

Daniel Regha reacts to Okoya's son's saga

Legit.ng reported that the social media critic Daniel Regha couldn't keep calm after an officer was arrested and the Okoya sons were left alone.

The musician and his brother were sighted at an event, where they gave an officer of the law wads of cash to hold for them.

The police later arrested the officer who was seen in the video. Regha quoted the constitution and questioned the police about their move.

Source: Legit.ng