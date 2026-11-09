Gospel singer Ada Zion was performing at a church event when a male fan suddenly jumped on stage and moved towards her

A video of the incident began circulating on Instagram on November 8, 2026, drawing widespread attention

Ada Zion's quick reaction to the fan's advance caught many viewers off guard and set social media buzzing

Gospel singer Ada Zion found herself in an unexpected situation during a live church performance when an overzealous male fan rushed onto the stage in an attempt to embrace her.

Footage of the incident began making the rounds on Instagram on November 8, 2026.

Gospel singer Ada Zion encounters an unexpected situation as a male fan jumps on stage during her performance. Photo: adazionij

Source: Instagram

In the clip, Ada Zion is seen performing on stage alongside her crew when the fan suddenly charged towards her with his arms outstretched.

Without hesitation, the singer sprinted to the opposite end of the stage, putting distance between herself and the intruder before her crew members stepped in and restrained him.

The speed and composure with which Ada Zion responded to the situation did not go unnoticed.

Many social media users were particularly struck by how swiftly she assessed the threat and moved away, while her crew quickly brought the situation under control.

Another detail that caught the attention of some commenters was the behaviour of the cameraman, who kept filming throughout the entire episode without breaking focus.

Watch the moment Ada Zion sped off after an overzealous fan attempted to hug her in the Instagram video below:

Fans react to Aza Zion's stage incident

The video triggered a flood of comments across social media, with many questioning the fan's judgement while others praised the singer's presence of mind. Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@nna2sandra wrote:

"The camera man is really in for business......"

@elochukwufame commented:

"And the Cameraman was so unbothered..still shooting 😂😂"

@chiegbo said:

"Some humans sha,why go up the stage?"

@daezyotah reacted:

"Over zealousness why going up the stage, na wa.."

@itz_favzzy shared:

"You see why ministers use security or bodyguards to avoid all this no be everything we go dey leave for God"

@big__somi wrote:

"I love her level of situational awareness. She is well guided"

@that_turban_girl commented:

"Na waoo oo. Aren't some of you loved at home?"

@carolineekekwe reacted:

"What is going here 🤣🤣😂"

Gospel singer Ada Zion reacts to an excited male fan who jumped on stage during her live performance. Photo: adazionij

Source: Instagram

Burna Boy faces backlash after chasing out fan from concert

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Burna Boy faced renewed criticism after an old video emerged showing him ordering security to remove a male fan from one of his concerts.

The singer refunded the man before instructing security to take him away, while also questioning another person's presence and reserving the front section for his die-hard fans.

The resurfaced footage added to the backlash over a recent incident in which Burna Boy sent a female fan and her companion home because she was sleeping during his performance.

Source: Legit.ng