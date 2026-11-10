A video of Davido and Chioma's arrival in Tanzania caught the attention of fans across social media

Diamond Platnumz and his wife Zuchu pulled up to give the Nigerian celebrity couple a warm welcome

Davido was spotted carrying Chioma's bag and waiting for her to settle into her ride, melting fans' hearts

A video capturing Nigerian music star Davido and his wife Chioma touching down in Tanzania has set social media ablaze, and fans cannot stop talking about it.

The clip quickly gained traction not just because of the couple's arrival, but because of who showed up to receive them. Tanzanian music heavyweight Diamond Platnumz and his wife, singer Zuchu, rolled up to welcome the couple in what many are describing as a proper celebrity greeting.

Diamond Platnumz and Wife Zuchu welcome Davido and Chioma to Tanzania. Credit: teamchivido

Source: Instagram

Footage from the visit showed the two couples exchanging warm pleasantries, with the energy between them generating plenty of excitement online. The meeting of two of East and West Africa's most prominent celebrity couples was not lost on viewers, who flooded the comments with admiration.

One moment in particular stood out and quickly became the talking point of the video: Davido was seen carrying Chioma's bag and patiently holding back while she stepped into her own vehicle. For many fans, it was a small but telling gesture that said a lot about the couple's dynamic.

Fans react to video of Davido carrying wife's handbag as they arrive Tanzania. Credit: davido

Source: Instagram

The video showing the moment Diamond Platnumz and wife welcomed Davido and Chioma to Tanzania is below:

Reactions to Davido and Chioma's Tanzania Arrival

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from fans from Instagram below:

@goldmynevibes wrote:

"The way Davido & Chioma were welcomed in Tanzania, see as OBO carry Chioma bag & patiently waited for her to enter her own ride"

@merit4066 commented:

"I love the fact chi was with zuchu in the-same car, Buh Beverly carry sha ❤️"

@browniwales shared:

"Chai sweet couples Chioma and davido Dey give me joy. Davido is happily married abeg"

@damilola5751 reacted:

"And poor man go say I no fit carry my wife bag 😂😂"

@giftedafrofoods wrote:

"@davido next time don't leave your wife to enter another for security purpose."

@agbowo_mosh1 said:

"Carrying bag 💼 Na watin ? Dey play 😂😂😂😂"

Davido takes action against VDM over feud

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Davido and social media critic Verydarkman reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram. The development sparked reactions online, with Davido's Instagram account showing that he was no longer following the activist.

The development came after attempts by Verydarkman's close friend, Kokopee, to mediate between the two personalities reportedly ended without success.

Source: Legit.ng