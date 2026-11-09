Ireland's immigration authority has named a specific category of permit holders who must provide accommodation proof when sponsoring family members to join them

The accommodation requirement does not need to be submitted upfront but can be requested at any stage, with refusal possible if not provided within 6 months

Ireland has also set out clear bedroom-based standards that determine what counts as suitable accommodation for sponsored family members

Ireland's immigration authority has clarified which category of sponsors must demonstrate that they have suitable accommodation before bringing family members into the country.

According to information published on the Irish Immigration Service website, Category C sponsors are the group specifically required to provide documentary evidence of appropriate housing arrangements for their relatives.

Ireland lists immigrants who must prove accommodation before sponsoring family. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

This category covers General Employment Permit holders, Reactivation Employment Permit holders, and Independent Stamp 4 holders who qualify to sponsor a family reunification application.

Ireland: Who must show accomodation for family sponsorship

Importantly, sponsors in this category do not need to submit accommodation proof at the point of initial application.

The decision-maker can request the documentation at a later stage, and sponsors are given up to six months to provide it. Failure to do so within that window may result in the application being refused.

For family members who are non-visa required nationals, the rules are slightly different. An immigration officer at the Irish border holds the authority to ask for accommodation evidence on arrival, and if the travelling family member cannot produce it, they risk being refused entry.

Family sponsorship: What Ireland considers suitable accommodation

Irish immigration authorities have laid out specific bedroom requirements to determine whether a home qualifies as suitable. At a minimum, there must be one bedroom that the sponsor and their spouse or partner can share, one additional bedroom for every two children, and enough bedrooms so that no child over the age of ten shares a room with a child of the opposite gender.

Where children are involved, the rules go further. No unrelated adults may live at the property, and the sponsor must rent or own the entire housing unit. Arrangements where only a portion of a property is used, such as under a rent-a-room scheme, will not meet the standard.

The guidelines apply whether the property is owned or rented, and the burden of proof rests with the sponsor to demonstrate that the living conditions will not result in overcrowding for the incoming family members.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng