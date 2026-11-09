Davido gave fans a glimpse of his executive office inside Pacific Holdings HQ, the conglomerate owned by his father, Dr Adedeji Adeleke

The music star appeared relaxed and confident behind a large desk, with floor-to-ceiling windows framing a sweeping urban cityscape

The clip quickly drew reactions online, with fans divided between admiration for Davido's corporate moves and playful jabs about his privileged background

Davido is not just running charts; he is running boardrooms too. The Nigerian music star offered fans a rare peek inside his personal office at the newly built Pacific Holdings headquarters on Monday, 9 November 2026, and the internet had plenty to say about it.

The clip, posted to his Instagram page, shows the DMW boss seated behind a large executive desk in a sleek, modern high-rise space.

Davido was seen at his office at Pacific Holdings while Israel DMW was recording a video of him. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

Floor-to-ceiling windows frame what appears to be a sweeping urban cityscape in the background, lending the setting an unmistakably corporate feel.

Israel DM was present and filmed the singer, while another person in the room playfully teased him during the recording.

Someone was clearly in high spirits and delivered a straight-to-camera flex

: "Come and see me in my office. Let's sign those deals. Look out. 15-million-dollar contracts. I'm very good."

Davido at Pacific Holdings

Pacific Holdings is the business conglomerate owned by his father, billionaire businessman and politician Dr Adedeji Adeleke. The company spans multiple sectors, and Davido's visible presence at its headquarters signals his growing involvement in the family's corporate empire beyond the music industry.

The post about the singer drew strong engagement within hours of going live, with fans reacting to both the luxurious setting and the singer's unapologetic confidence.

Here is the Instagram video of Davido relaxing at his office:

Fans react to Davido's office video

Here are some of the comments below:

@psalmist2025 wrote:

"Go enjoy from music still enjoy from daddy."

@smedgreat said:

"The view is everything."

@fitnfabdami commented:

"Ratels go say na Osun money o... Be careful"

@___yuwa13 reacted:

"This guy nor just get problem"

@coutinho_dmw shared:

"More than that Biggest."

@hybridchild07 wrote:

"David is preparing for the future after music career."

@oreofe_maintain said:

"Who God don bless, nobody can destroy"

@prymeempire001 commented:

"VDM go set camera now and be shouting osun money"

Davido takes action against VDM over feud

Legit.ng reported that Nigerian singer Davido and social media activist Verydarkman reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram amid their prolonged public rift. The development sparked fresh reactions online, with Davido's Instagram account, which boasts over 31 million followers, showing that he was no longer following the activist.

The development came after attempts by Verydarkman's close friend, Kokopee, to mediate between the two personalities reportedly ended without success. Despite the intervention, the tension between Davido and the activist appears unresolved, with their latest social media move adding another twist to their ongoing fallout.

Source: Legit.ng