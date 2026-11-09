British comedian Russell Brand has been sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison after a jury convicted him of assaults involving four women.

The judge described the 51-year-old entertainer as a “sexual predator” whose fame had protected him for years

Brand’s wife, Laura Gallacher, was visibly overwhelmed as the sentence was announced

British comedian and television star Russell Brand has been sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for assault, with the court describing his past conduct as that of a man who believed he could act without consequences.

Brand, 51, was handed a 10-year-and-six-month sentence on Monday after being convicted of one count of assault and three assaults involving four women between 2004 and 2009.

The sentencing hearing also became an emotional moment for his family, particularly his wife, Laura Gallacher.

UK court sentences Russell Brand to 10 years in prison for assault. Photos: @newyork/IG.

Source: Instagram

Judge describes Russell Brand as a sexual predator

According to the report, Judge Joel Bennathan said Brand had displayed “staggering arrogance” and contempt for his victims, who suffered significant and lasting harm.

The judge noted that Brand was already becoming famous about 20 years ago, describing him as clever, funny and charismatic before adding that he had also become a sexual predator.

He said the comedian’s celebrity status had protected him until investigative reports published in 2023 prompted more women to approach the police.

What happened to Russell Brand’s wife in court?

Brand’s wife, Laura, who has three children with him, reportedly slumped in her seat as the sentence was announced at Southwark Crown Court in London.

Before he was led away, the comedian reportedly reassured her, saying, “We’ll be OK.”

Brand held prayer beads and made the sign of the cross during the proceedings. One of his victims also read an impact statement, describing the lasting trauma caused by the assault.

Although Brand was cleared of two other alleged assault and one count of attempted indecent assault, police are investigating allegations involving two additional women.

The comedian denied the charges but admitted being extremely promiscuous and using his fame to facilitate access.

Princess speaks after Baba Ijesha's release

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that comedian Princess criticised Yomi Fabiyi after Baba Ijesha's release, accusing him of chasing clout and interfering in the case unnecessarily.

She insisted Baba Ijesha deserved to remain in prison and warned the public to stay alert, claiming he might return to his old ways.

Her reaction sparked strong responses online, with many people supporting her stance and expressing concern about the actor's release.

Source: Legit.ng