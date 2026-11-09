Dubai has published a list of eight categories of items that travellers are banned from bringing into the country through its airports

The prohibited items range from illegal drugs and counterfeit goods to nylon fishing nets and substances like nasvaar and betel leaves

Some goods, including medicines and drones, are not outright banned but require prior approval from designated UAE authorities before entry

Dubai has released an official list of eight categories of items that are completely prohibited from entering the country through its airports, and Nigerian travellers heading to the UAE need to pay close attention before packing their bags.

The restrictions cover a wide range of goods, some of which travellers may not immediately think of as problematic.

Dubai publishes list of 8 banned items travellers should check before packing. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Anadolu/CatEyePerspective

Source: Getty Images

8 items banned at Dubai airports

The following categories of items are prohibited for all travellers entering Dubai:

1. Narcotics: All illegal drugs and narcotic substances are banned without exception.

2. Counterfeit goods and money: Fake products of any kind, as well as counterfeit currency, are not permitted into the country.

3. Gamb-ling equipment: Any tools, machines, or devices associated with gam-bling are prohibited.

4. Nylon fishing nets: Travellers may not bring nylon fishing nets into Dubai.

5. Used and reconditioned tyres: Old, used, reconditioned, or inlaid tyres are explicitly banned.

6. Radioactive materials: Items contaminated by radiation or nuclear fallout cannot be brought into the country.

7. Items against Islamic beliefs and public morals: Any product that conflicts with Islamic teachings or the UAE's public morality standards is prohibited.

8. Nasvaar and betel leaves (paan): Both substances appear on the official list of banned items.

Dubai: Items that need special approval

Not everything falls under an outright ban. Certain goods are permitted, but only after travellers obtain clearance from the relevant UAE authority ahead of travel.

The approvals required, along with the responsible bodies, are as follows:

Domestic animals, plants and seedlings: Ministry of Climate Change and Environment Medicines and medical equipment: Emirates Drug Establishment Printing, audio-visual and filming equipment: National Media Authority Food products and cosmetics for exhibition purposes: Dubai Municipality Drones: Dubai Civil Aviation Authority Electronic devices: Security Industry Regulatory Agency Wireless devices: Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA)

What Nigerian travellers need to know

Nigerians planning a trip to Dubai should go through their luggage carefully before departing Nigeria. Carrying any item from the prohibited list, even unintentionally, can lead to serious consequences at the airport, including confiscation or legal trouble.

For goods that require prior approval, such as prescription medicines, medical equipment, or electronic devices, travellers should contact the relevant UAE authority well before their departure date to confirm what documentation or clearance is needed. Taking this step early can prevent unnecessary delays at customs and ensure a smoother entry into the country.

UAE lists items travellers can bring duty-free

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE government had released a list of 15 categories of personal items travellers can bring into the country without paying customs duties or taxes.

The items include medication, jewellery, mobile phones, laptops, cameras, clothes, sports equipment and wheelchairs. However, travellers must ensure that their items meet the country's applicable customs and health regulations.

Source: Legit.ng