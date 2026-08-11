Mark Vincent Otse, the elder brother of popular online personality VDM, released a video responding to viral allegations of exploitation

A man accused Mark of taking advantage of ladies seeking access to VDM and threatening them with a cult group known as the Vikings

Mark denied the claims in a direct-to-camera video, insisting he had no reason to coerce women and warned accusers to expect a response

VDM's elder brother, Mark Vincent Otse, has fired back at allegations that he sexually exploited women who were trying to gain access to the popular Nigerian online personality.

In a video shared on Monday, August 10, 2026, Mark filmed himself in what appeared to be a home studio setting, addressing three specific claims that had been circulating online about his conduct.

VDM’s brother breaks silence following strong allegations leveled against him. Credit: verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

According to the allegations making the rounds, a woman claimed she approached Mark hoping he would connect her to his brother, VDM, whose real name is Vincent Martins Otse. Instead, she alleged that Mark wanted to take advantage of her before granting her any access, and threatened to send a cult group known as the Vikings after her if she refused.

The accuser also stated that she was not the only woman to whom this had happened.

Mark Otse Addresses Each Allegation

Mark flatly rejected the substance of the accusations. He described himself as a businessman with no interest in chasing celebrity status through his brother's fame, insisting that he had no motive to coerce anyone.

"I'm a very fine man, believe me. If I want to get any girl, I don't need to go through that means," he said in the video.

He went on to say that while he occasionally uses his relationship with VDM to help people in genuine need, he is careful not to jump the queue for others seeking access.

Mark also warned that those behind the allegations would "hear from him soon," suggesting he intended to take further action.

VDM’s brother set to take action against man who made bold claims against him online. Credit: verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng reported that VeryDarkMan broke his silence after losing 13K followers over the P-Square saga.

Watch Mark Otse's response to the viral allegations below:

Reactions to Mark's Defence

Nigerians on X were divided over his response, with many questioning whether his rebuttal actually addressed the substance of the claims.

@DonLumzyAdams wrote:

"This your rebuttal is very weak, I'm not even saying you guilty but this your defence makes you look more guilty"

@kingumarr said:

"Bookmark this!! This guy and him brother go get issue for future until then una go remember this"

@N_Ikay_ commented:

"Nigerians fed the VDM monster 👻 👽. See wetin the urchin dey spew unto say im don blow. Una sabi support rubbish for that country. Serves all of you right."

@Unique_Tech_ pushed back:

"Why are all of you like this? Because he's VDM's brother, he should be defamed and shouldn't speak out for himself? Wetin the VDM do una? E pass him own opinion wey he dey drop? Why una dey like this?"

VDM withdraws from P-Square feud

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that VeryDarkMan announced his withdrawal from the ongoing P-Square family saga after alleging that Peter Okoye attempted to use him in the dispute.

He explained in a video that he apportioned 40% of the blame to Jude Okoye for refusing to step down as manager, while assigning the remaining 60% across Peter, his wife, and others involved.

VDM also dismissed claims that Peter confided in him, insisting he was being unfairly targeted by critics before declaring the matter closed.

Source: Legit.ng