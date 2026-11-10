Timaya and Joy Adesanya set the internet buzzing after posting strikingly similar photos and videos from what appeared to be a trip together

Adesanya shared her post on November 8, 2026, captioning it with a cryptic message, while Timaya followed with his own version two days later

Amid the growing speculation, Adesanya locked comments on her Instagram post and reposted Timaya's photos on her story with a heart-hands emoji

Nigerian singer Timaya and a woman identified as Joy Adesanya have set social media abuzz with speculation about a possible romance after both posted remarkably similar content from what appeared to be a trip together.

Adesanya was the first to share her pictures and videos on Instagram on 8 November 2026, adding a cryptic caption that read: "Chinese whisper 🥴🫶🏾."

Joy Adesanya’s cryptic caption and Timaya’s follow-up post have fans speculating. Credit: Joya_founder

Source: Instagram

Two days later, Timaya uploaded similar images on his own page, and fans were quick to draw the connection between the two posts.

The timing and visual similarities between the content were enough to send followers into a frenzy, with many flooding the comments sections to voice their suspicions.

Joy Adesanya Limits Comments Amid Chatter

As the online speculation intensified, Adesanya appeared to restrict new comments on her post. Users who had already left remarks remained visible, but no fresh comments could be added, suggesting she was attempting to manage the growing conversation around her.

She also reposted Timaya's photos onto her Instagram story and accompanied them with a heart-hands emoji, a gesture that did little to quiet the rising rumour.

As of the time of this report, neither Timaya nor Adesanya has publicly confirmed or denied that they are in a relationship.

Timaya and Joy Adesanya spark dating rumours after sharing private jet photos. Credit: Joya_founder

Source: Instagram

Fans React to Timaya and Joy Adesanya's Posts

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from fans below:

@tata_bds wrote:

"Love looks so good on you! ❤️🔥😍"

@everything_kara_chips_ng commented:

"My sweet mummy and pappi 😍"

@aku_nnaya1 reacted:

"I love this one better for u 😍😍😍😍😍"

@mysanespot said:

"Egberi mama❤️👏"

@abimbolaessienn shared:

"Grinning so hard 😍. Love itttt"

See Joy Adesanya's Instagram post below:

Timaya Rejects Dating Nigerian Women

Legit.ng reported on singer Timaya’s remarks about the idea of dating Nigerian women, and the reactions his gesture sparked online.

The singer’s preference for foreign women has come up before, but this time, his “God forbid” gesture set off a fresh debate. This came amid reports that his American girlfriend, Brooke Bailey, had removed his photos from her social media page.

Source: Legit.ng